Defensive Wings Lakers Can Acquire Given Jarred Vanderbilt’s Extended Absence

Perimeter defense has been an issue for the Los Angeles Lakers all season long as the team simply lacks many options when it comes down to locking up the opposing team’s top player. Making things worse has been the unavailability of Jarred Vanderbilt, easily the team’s top defender and one of the best in the league period, when healthy.

Unfortunately, he has been anything but as of late. Vanderbilt underwent surgery on both feet following the end of last season. The Lakers were optimistic he would be ready for the start of this season, but he still has yet to debut and now the team recently announced that he has suffered a left knee effusion and will be out until at least the beginning of January.

The Lakers are in the bottom-third of the league in defensive rating and even with Anthony Davis doing his best to erase mistakes, it simply won’t be enough without improving their perimeter defense. And with Vanderbilt being a complete question mark at this point, the Lakers will have to look towards the trade market so here are five players they could target that would provide a defensive boost this team sorely needs.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

Considering he’s already been rumored as a target of the Lakers, it makes sense to start with Dorian Finney-Smith. He has long been a reliable and versatile defender who has plenty of playoff experience and can match up with just about anyone aside from true bigs. Additionally, he is shooting a career-high from 3-point range this season.

Finney-Smith’s contract is also very manageable at around $30 million total over the next two years. A package of Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent along with Jalen Hood-Schifino would work salary-wise. Throw in a second-rounder or two and that should be enough to get the deal done.

Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

If the Lakers want to keep snooping around Brooklyn but aim a little higher, there is Cam Johnson, who is the prototypical 3-and-D wing in today’s NBA. Johnson shoots nearly 40% from deep for his career and has proven himself as an outstanding defender as well both on and off the ball.

Johnson would be more of a long-term investment with two more years remaining on his deal after this season, but still very reasonable at around $23 million per year. The asking price for Johnson will be a bit higher, but D’Angelo Russell and Hood-Schifino would match the salary. The Lakers would likely have to give up a first-round pick to get this done, but it could be worth it.

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Another name that has long been linked to the Lakers, Bruce Brown is exactly the type of player that contributes to winning championships. His shooting comes and goes, but his defense, intensity and commitment to doing all of the little things has always stood out. He is versatile and can fit in any lineup in just about any role.

Brown is on an expiring deal which should conceivably lower the asking price and at $23 million is more than affordable. Rui Hachimura and a couple of salary fillers such as Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood or Jaxson Hayes would work along with a second-rounder. But the Raptors could ask for more if interest is high.

Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets

If the Lakers want to look towards a slightly cheaper route, Cody Martin would make a ton of sense. Martin is simply solid across the board and can defend smaller guards and bigger wings as well and is having a career-year shooting-wise.

Signed through next season at only $8 million a year and only 29 years old, Martin is exactly the type of defender that could thrive with the Lakers. L.A. could package a couple of the Hood-Schifino, Wood, Hayes, Reddish group or perhaps Maxwell Lewis is Charlotte prefers another younger player. There is also the option of moving Vanderbilt himself, but that would require the inclusion of someone else from the Hornets such as Seth Curry or Daquan Jeffries.

KJ Martin, Philadelphia 76ers

KJ Martin is the most questionable offensively of this group, but when it comes to pure defense, energy and athleticism he would provide a massive boost to this Lakers team. With the 76ers in the midst of an awful season, they could look to move on from some players at the deadline and the Lakers would be wise to jump in on this.

Martin is only 24 years old and is owed just $8 million this year and next. The same packages that would work on Cody Martin would apply here with the Lakers possibly needing to take back someone like Reggie Jackson if Vanderbilt were to be included.

