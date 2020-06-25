Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Believes Choosing Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James For G.O.A.T. Is ‘Impossible To Prove’

As the 2019-20 NBA season remained on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, basketball fans attempted to fill the void by watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance” — a 10-part documentary that chronicled Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

With the docuseries having aired in its entirety, the question of who should be considered the greatest player in NBA history once again ran rampant on social media. Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal opined that “The Last Dance” only reinforced the notion that Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all-time.

Of course, others believe the title belongs to LeBron James. Athletes all across the sports world have chimed in with their opinion, including a number of Los Angeles Dodgers players.

During a recent Zoom party, Clayton Kershaw opined that it is impossible to pick between Jordan and James due to the fact they played in different eras. “But what’s the point?” Kershaw began.

“What’s the point in proving the unprovable? You can’t prove it, you just talk about it. I think that’s what’s so funny about this. Everybody just talks like it’s the most important thing in the world, but you can’t prove it. It’s two different players at two different times. It’s impossible to prove. It’s not worth it.”

While Kershaw struggled to pick a clear frontrunner, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner believes Jordan is the undisputed G.O.A.T. “No question. Jordan.” Turner said.

“I used to believe you were better than Sandy Koufax, but I take it back,” Turner jokingly retorted in response to Kershaw’s non-answer.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also picked Jordan over James for the greatest player in NBA history.

While the majority of Dodgers players and coaches still favor Jordan over James, the state of California as a whole believes James is the greatest player to ever step on a basketball court.

However, when expanding to the rest of the United States, Jordan won over the support from 26 states.

