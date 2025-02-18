Dorian Finney-Smith Reveals Lakers Were His Childhood Favorite Team

Obviously trading for a generational superstar like Luka Doncic changes everything for a franchise and the Los Angeles Lakers shocked the world with that deal. That being said, the team’s prior trade for Dorian Finney-Smith, while not on that level, is still an extremely important one for this team.

Finney-Smith is a versatile, defensive-minded wing who can guard multiple positions, knock down open shots, and has plenty of playoff experience. He also is a great fit next to Doncic as the two played together with the Dallas Mavericks and developed a close friendship.

But even if the Doncic trade never happened, joining the Lakers is still a dream come true for Finney-Smith as he revealed in a Lakers’ digital interview that the purple and gold was his favorite team growing up in Virginia:

“It means a lot to put on a Lakers jersey because the Lakers was my favorite team. Being from Virginia, liking the Lakers was a little rough because you either loved the Lakers or you hate them. I’m happy I get to live out my dream.”

The Lakers are one of those franchises in sports that stretches well beyond local love and fandom. Much like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees, the Lakers have a huge national and international fanbase and Finney-Smith was able to grow up watching Shaquille O’Neal and the late, great Kobe Bryant bring multiple NBA Championships back to L.A.

Now that he is part of the purple and gold himself, Finney-Smith will look to play his role in helping bring another title to the Lakers. He has already proven to be willing and able to do whatever is needed and asked of him to help this team succeed. How far the Lakers are capable of going is unclear, but there is no doubt Finney-Smith will play a huge role for this team the rest of the year and moving forward.

Lakers coach JJ Redick explains reasoning for bringing Dorian Finney-Smith off the bench

As it stands, Dorian Finney-Smith is coming off the bench for the Lakers, but many wondered if his defensive mindset would be a better fit in the starting lineup. Head coach JJ Redick, however, made it clear that Rui Hachimura would remain with the starters and explained why he feels comfortable keeping Finney-Smith as a reserve.

“There is a lot of thought around Doe, but frankly, he and the way he plays doesn’t change whether he comes off the bench or starts. Rui has just been fantastic all season long, so I wouldn’t say there’s a lineup change on the horizon in terms of getting Doe in the starting lineup. We love him in the starting lineup if somebody is out. We love him off the bench, but everything gets examined.”

As Redick noted, Finney-Smith is going to play his role regardless of if he starts or not. Over the years, Hachimura, on the other hand, has been far better as a starter and has been crucial to the team’s success, so Redick simply doesn’t want to mess with that and it is completely understandable.

