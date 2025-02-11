Lakers News: JJ Redick Explains Decision To Start Rui Hachimura Over Dorian Finney-Smith

With Luka Doncic making his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Monday night, it meant a new starting lineup for head coach JJ Redick. The Lakers coach ultimately went with LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura alongside the Lakers’ newest superstar.

All five players would score in double-figures as the Lakers easily dispatched of the Utah Jazz, but going into the game many wondered whether Redick might shuffle someone else into the starting unit. That lineup doesn’t feature a primary defensive stopper and some wondered whether Dorian Finney-Smith would be better suited to start with Hachimura providing an offensive boost off the bench.

But prior to the win, Redick spoke about his starting lineup and doesn’t plan on switching it up any time soon.

“It’s Luka, AR, Bron, Rui and Jaxson,” Redick said before the Lakers’ 19-point win. “That group is obviously starting with a sample size of zero and we’ll go from there.

“There is a lot of thought around Doe, but frankly, he and the way he plays doesn’t change whether he comes off the bench or starts. Rui has just been fantastic all season long, so I wouldn’t say there’s a lineup change on the horizon in terms of getting Doe in the starting lineup. We love him in the starting lineup if somebody is out. We love him off the bench, but everything gets examined.”

Hachimura has been great all year long, but he’s been even better lately and that continued against the Jazz as he finished with 21 points and six rebounds. He has now scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games and is stepping up as a rebounder as well with the Lakers lacking in size at the center position.

Redick is right in that Finney-Smith is always going to do his job and play his role whether starting or coming off the bench, but Hachimura has just been too good to take out of the lineup. Of course, he will continue to examine everything as the season continues on, but the first impression of this starting lineup was a resounding success.

The Lakers’ other trade at the deadline eventually fell through as the deal with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams was rescinded after the center failed a physical. But things may not be done as the Hornets are reportedly challenging the failed physical.

The Hornets have reportedly contacted the NBA and are ‘exploring options’ to dispute the Lakers’ assessment. What can be done at this stage is unclear, but at the moment it seems as if there is still a chance the Lakers could wind up with Williams, at least if the Hornets have anything to say about it.

