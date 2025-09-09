Dwight Howard: It Was ‘Big Slap In The Face’ To Not Make NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard received the biggest honor possible last weekend as he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And to make it even better for the big man, Howard was actually inducted twice, both as a player and as part of the 2008 US Men’s Olympic Basketball Team known as the “Redeem Team.”

There is no doubt that Howard was the premier big man of his generation and one of the best defensive bigs in the history of the NBA. He won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009-11 and was a five-time All-NBA First Team selection. This is why it came as such a surprise to many that Howard was left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2022.

And Howard admitted that being left off the top-75 list felt seriously disrespectful, but now going in the Hall of Fame twice in the same year more than makes up for it, via NBA TV:

“The great part about it is, I’m going in two times. So it’s like the 75, yes it hurt. It was like a big slap in the face to not be on that team. But to go in the Hall of Fame, not only for what I did in contributions for myself, but to help the USA team win a gold medal and to go in twice in the same year, man, it’s like God said you know what, I’m gonna double-pound you with a blessing for being persistent, consistent and always thanking me for blessing you. So, again, all praises go to God.”

There is no reason for Howard to have been left off that top-75 list, but it is great to see the former Lakers big receiving the praise and recognition he is deserving off. He was an absolute force in his prime and there’s a reason Howard was selected for the Redeem Team in 2008 alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Not to mention Howard’s comeback story, being a big part of the Lakers’ 2020 squad and winning his lone NBA Championship, capped off a truly outstanding career and one that is now being properly appreciated.

Dwight Howard was happy to squash beef with Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal

One thing that may not have endeared Dwight Howard to many fans was his longstanding beef with Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal. But the two have since squashed any issues they’ve had and Howard was happy to do so.

