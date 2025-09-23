ESPN Survey: NBA Personnel Split On Whether LeBron James Will Return To Lakers For 2026-27 Season

The future of LeBron James has been a topic throughout most of the offseason. While he did opt in to the final season of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was made clear that he would be keeping an eye on the moves made by the front office this summer. Add in the fact that the franchise has clearly shifted towards making Luka Doncic the face of the Lakers and it makes sense that many are wondering whether this will be LeBron’s final year in purple and gold.

Whether a realistic possibility or not, there have been a number of teams mentioned as potential landing spots for James should he choose to sign elsewhere next summer or he could remain with the Lakers. And that’s if he chooses to play again next season because retirement is also a possibility with this being his 23rd season in the league.

That’s why it isn’t much of a surprise that NBA personnel was all over the place in ESPN’s annual offseason survey when asked where LeBron will be at the start of next season:

Where will LeBron James be at the start of the 2026-27 season? Los Angeles Lakers: 7

Retired: 5

Cleveland Cavaliers: 4

Golden State Warriors: 2

Dallas Mavericks: 1

Miami Heat: 1 As James enters his 23rd NBA season, and after the drama that played out after he opted into his contract this summer, there has been plenty of speculation about his future. There was far from any sort of consensus among the respondents here, however, with one Eastern Conference scout summing up the general sentiment well. “If I was taking the Lakers or the field,” they said, “I’d take the field. But I’ll take the Lakers over any specific team, especially given they are the one with a clear path to pay him.” There also, though, were a few who thought this year will be James’ final trip around The Association. “It just feels like it’s where it’s going to end,” a Western Conference scout said.

Returning to the Lakers or retirement remain the most popular beliefs, but having one final year with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers would be a storybook ending. It’s well known that the Golden State Warriors have called the Lakers to gauge interest on a possible deal while teaming with former teammates Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks holds some appeal as well.

This is uncharted territory with James as he usually has a player option that allows him some control, but that isn’t the case here with this simply being the final year of his Lakers contract and his future beyond this season is a complete unknown with numerous options as the result of this survey makes clear.

Rich Paul implores people to appreciate present with Lakers superstar LeBron James

The focus for many when it comes to LeBron James is his future beyond this season, but his agent Rich Paul is imploring people to appreciate the present when it comes to the Lakers superstar.

