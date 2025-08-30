Video

FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Highlights: Luka Doncic Drops 39 Points But Slovenia Comes Up Short Against France

Matthew Valento
3 Min Read
Luka Doncic, Bilal Coulibaly, Lakers, Slovenia, France, FIBA EuroBasket 2025
Slovenia's guard #77 Luka Doncic (L) and France's shooting guard #99 Bilal Coulibaly (R) vie during the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Group D basketball match between France and Slovenia at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland on August 30, 2025. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic loves to represent his country when it comes to international play and FIBA EuroBasket 2025 is the latest opportunity to do so. However, things have not panned out for Slovenia as they struggled through their exhibition schedule, only winning one game.

Heading into the group stage, they opened up against Poland, where Doncic dropped 34 points, four rebounds, nine assists and five steals. But, those numbers were not enough as they lost 105-95.

Looking to bounce back from a tough loss, a solid France team awaited with NBA talent in Alex Sarr, Zacharie Risacher, Bilal Coulibaly and Guerschon Yabusele. Unfortunately, Slovenia suffered another defeat as the French put together an impressive second half after trailing 54-47 at halftime. They outscored Slovenia by 15 in the second half to drop Doncic’s team to 0-2 in group play.

To no surprise, Doncic was the leading scorer for his squad with 39 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He was not as efficient in this contest, shooting 8-for-20 from the field, but shot 4-for-10 from 3-point range and made 19 of his 20 free throws.

Getting to the free throw line has always been a strength of Doncic’s, but seeing him do it in FIBA play, which traditionally is more physical, is definitely impressive.

Despite Doncic doing everything he could, it’s clear that he doesn’t have enough help to beat a team like France, who is one of the favorites in the tournament. They held on for three quarters before France pulled away at the end.

Sylvain Francisco dominated the Slovenians with 32 points, shooting 60% from the field and 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Behind Francisco, there were four other French players in double figures compared to just three total for Slovenia.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and Slovenia

There are three more group play games remaining for Luka Doncic and Slovenia and they next match up with Belgium on Sunday in the a second of a back-to-back. They game is scheduled to start a 5 a.m. PT and will give Doncic and his teammates a quick opportunity to bounce back and pick up their first win in group play.

TAGGED:
ByMatthew Valento
Follow:
Matthew Valento graduated from Boise State University with a major in integrated media and strategic communications and a minor in journalism.

