FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Highlights: Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia To First Win Of Group Stage Vs. Belgium

The story for Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic at EuroBasket was eerily similar between Slovenia’s first two group stage games. Doncic performed remarkably well — as he always does in international play — but he didn’t have enough help, losing to Poland and France.

That made Sunday’s battle against Belgium something of a must-win, as Slovenia must finish in the top four of Group D in order to move on to the knockout rounds.

Against Belgium, Doncic did not cross into the 30-point mark as he did in his first two games. But he didn’t have to, as he was an elite distributor and all-around superstar as Slovenia cruised to an easy 86-69 win over Belgium. Doncic recorded a triple-double, the fifth in recorded EuroBasket history.

The Lakers and Slovenian superstar finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists with three steals. He went 9-for-23 from the field, but much of that struggle came from 3-point range, where he finished 2-of-11.

Who is stopping Luka Doncic? 🤯 He led his Slovenia to their first win in #EuroBasket with a triple-double outing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YTN3me4xtk — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) August 31, 2025

Doncic and Slovenia were in command the whole way, leading for nearly the entirety of the game. The first basket was Belgium’s only lead of the game. Luka had seven of Slovenia’s 16 first quarter points and 19 of their 43 points at halftime.

Belgium was seen as an easier win for Doncic and Slovenia as they are one of the teams at EuroBasket without any NBA representation. They were led on the scoreboard with 15 points by Andy van Vliet and 13 points from Emmanuel LeComte.

Slovenia is now in a four-way tie for first place of Group D with four points. However, France (2-0) and Poland (2-0) have yet to play their third game and will earn at least one extra point once they do. Israel (1-1) is also yet to play their third game and will tie Slovenia with a loss or pass them with a win.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and Slovenia

There are two games remaining in the group stages for Doncic and Slovenia. Their next match up is with Iceland, which tips on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. PT. Iceland is 0-2 and at the bottom of Group D currently, and a win against them would give Slovenia very good positioning heading into the final game of the group.

They currently have a point differential of minus-1, something to keep an eye on with tiebreakers being a likely factor.

