FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Highlights: Luka Doncic & Slovenia Fall To Germany In Quarterfinals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and Slovenia were always in for an uphill battle against tournament favorite Germany in the quarterfinals of FIBA EuroBasket 2025. But for much of the contest, it was Doncic and Slovenia holding the lead and looking primed for yet another upset in the tournament.

Unfortunately, despite Luka’s best efforts, Slovenia was unable to hold on to their lead in the fourth quarter, being outscored by double-digits and seeing their upset bid come up just short in a 99-91 loss to Germany.

Doncic was once again outstanding as the Lakers star dominated with 39 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, giving everything he had despite dealing with foul trouble throughout the contest. Luka picked up his third foul late in the first half and his fourth early in the third quarter, forcing him to play very carefully for the remainder of the contest as it only takes five fouls to foul out in international play.

Even still, Slovenia went into the fourth quarter holding on to a four-point lead after Tristan de Silva banked in a half-court buzzer-beater for Germany to end the third. But Slovenia struggled to keep their offense going in the fourth, scoring just 17 points as Germany was finally able to take control and hold on for the victory.

Doncic's incredible #EuroBasket run comes to an end but he had another scoring spree against Germany. 📊 39 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/tVoTQxlv32 — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 10, 2025

Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner led Germany with 23 points and seven rebounds while former Lakers and current Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schroeder finished with 20 points and seven assists. Germany also got a strong showing from former NBA big man Daniel Theis, who contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

Klemen Prepelic finished with 13 points for Slovenia while Gregor Hrovat added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, but it just wasn’t enough to keep their run going.

Despite the loss, it was an impressive run for Doncic and Slovenia, especially considering how things started for them in EuroBasket. Slovenia won just one of their exhibition contests coming into the tournament and then proceeded to drop their first two games in group play against Poland and France. But they would rally to win their final three games and then defeat Italy in the round of 16 behind Luka’s impressive play on both ends of the floor as he leads the tournament in both points and steals.

Germany will now go on to face Finland, led by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, in the semifinals with the winner facing the winner of Greece-Turkey in the FIBA EuroBasket Finals on Sunday.

Next up for Luka Doncic and Slovenia

Unfortunately, this ends the run of Luka Doncic and Slovenia at FIBA EuroBasket 2025. The next time Luka will be on a court will be when the Lakers take the floor in the preseason in a few weeks.

