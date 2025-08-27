FIBA EuroBasket 2025: Schedule, Roster & TV Info For Luka Doncic & Slovenia

After many exhibitions and tune-up games FIBA, EuroBasket 2025 is finally set to kick off with group play beginning on Wednesday, August 27. Many NBA stars are set to participate including Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Nikola Jokic of Serbia and, of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic leading Slovenia.

Doncic has been in the news all offseason, primarily because of his commitment to training and getting into the best shape of his life. The Lakers star is noticeably skinnier and has dropped plenty of weight prior to the tournament, looking excellent during Slovenia’s exhibition slate.

For the most part, Luka has been completely unstoppable in the tune-up games, but Slovenia hasn’t been too successful. Slovenia picked up just one win in six exhibition contests, taking down Great Britain, but dropping games to Serbia, Latvia, Lithuania and a pair of contests to Germany, all of whom should be in medal contention in this tournament.

Making things even scarier for Doncic was an injury scare he suffered in Slovenia’s contest against Latvia. Lakers fans everywhere held their collective breaths when a teammate fell into his knee and he limped off the court. While he did eventually return to the Slovenian bench, Luka did not go back in the game. Thankfully, he avoided any major issue and was back on the court for their next game.

The format for FIBA EuroBasket is similar to that of of the Olympics for all those who watched that tournament last summer. There are 24 teams placed into four groups of six with a round-robin schedule taking place where each team will play every other team in their group once. The top four teams in each group will then advance to the knockout round, which is then a single-elimination tournament.

The Round of 16 games will take place on Sept. 6 and 7, with the quarterfinals happening on Sept. 9 and 10. The semi-finals will be on Sep. 12 with the Finals and third-place game going down on Sept. 14.

Like the previous three tournaments, EuroBasket will be co-hosted by multiple countries, including Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia for the group stage. Slovenia’s group will be playing in Poland. The Latvian capital Riga will then host the knockout rounds.

Slovenia roster for FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

Gregor Hrovat, JDA Dijon (France)

Robert Jurkovic, Free agent

Martin Krampelj, Sagesse SC (Lebanon)

Edo Muric, KK Ilirija (Slovenia)

Mark Padjen, KK Ilirija (Slovenia)

Klemen Prepelic, Dubai Basketball (UAE, EuroLeague)

Rok Radovic, Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Leon Stergar, Free agent

Luka Scuka, Lowen Braunschweig (Germany)

Aleksej Nikolic, Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Alen Omic, Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)

Group play schedule for Luka Doncic & Slovenia at FIBA EuroBasket 2025

August 28: vs. Poland – 11:30 a.m. PT

August 30: vs. France – 8:00 a.m. PT

August 31: vs. Belgium – 5:00 a.m. PT

September 2: vs. Iceland – 8:00 a.m. PT

September 4: vs. Israel – 8:00 a.m. PT

How to watch Luka Doncic & Slovenia in FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Luka Doncic and Slovenia’s group play games will be stream on DAZN or Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming service, which will be streaming all tournament and exhibition games. A paid subscription is necessary, however, in order to watch full games. A free subscription unlocks access to highlights and some replays.

