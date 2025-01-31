FOCO Selling Lakers Bobbleheads For Magic Johnson & Shaquille O’Neal Nicknames

FOCO released new Los Angeles Lakers bobbleheads of Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal as part of their NBA nicknames series.

Johnson and O’Neal are two of the greatest icons in Lakers franchise history, and with that came memorable nicknames for both players. In O’Neal’s case, he often deemed himself a man of many talents with just as many nicknames to go along with that.

[BUY HERE: Magic Johnson & Shaquille O’Neal bobbleheads]

Born Earvin Johnson Jr., the Hall-of-Fame point guard became known as “Magic” because of his wizardry on the court. As such, the FOCO bobblehead has Johnson set to a “Magic Man” theme.

Johnson is dressed in the home Lakers uniform and wearing a purple cape. He’s set atop a circular base that features two dragons, his full name, Lakers logo and plaque with the “Magic Man” nickname.

The O’Neal bobblehead has him in a gold uniform as well, but the design for his era. O’Neal is flexing his left arm and the bobblehead design aptly chose his “Shaq” nickname to be displayed.

Both bobbleheads are limited to 150 units each and won’t be restocked once quantities sell out.

Magic Johnson proud of Commanders

A successful Lakers career has given way to Johnson amassing an impressive business portfolio in retirement. He’s part of multiple ownership groups, including the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

The Commanders were one win away from reaching the Super Bowl with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm, and although they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, Johnson lauded the team for doing well in their first year under his ownership group.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!