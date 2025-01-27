Lakers News

Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To Commanders Loss In NFC Championship Game

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been focused on the football field recently as the Washington Commanders made an unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game. Magic was part of the new ownership group that bought the Commanders last year and the team saw great success in their first season along with a new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Unfortunately, the Commanders saw their season come to an end on Sunday as they fell to their division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, coming up short in their attempt to make the Super Bowl. Johnson himself is no stranger to early career success having led the Lakers to the NBA Championship as a rookie, but Daniels and the Commanders weren’t quite able to replicate that.

Nonetheless, Magic was still happy with the season from the Commanders overall and took to social media to congratulate the franchise on an outstanding year, though the competitor in him still hates to lose:

It is difficult to get rid of that competitive edge, but Magic and the Commanders should still be very proud of the season they had. After winning just four games last season, Washington won 12 this year and are on a great path towards ultimate success. As Johnson noted, the turnovers doomed them on Sunday against the Eagles as every time they began to gain some momentum, a fumble crushed it.

Despite that smile that he has been known for since he joined the Lakers back in 1980, Johnson is still a competitor to his core and even in his ownership role, he still wants to win everything. There is no doubt he’ll be doing everything in his capacity to keep the Commanders amongst the Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson could be part of NBA expansion ownership group

Magic Johnson is a minority owner of multiple sports franchises, including the Commanders, Los Angeles Dodgers and LAFC, but he has not jumped into the NBA world just yet, likely due to the love he always will have for the Lakers.

That could change though as a recent report noted that Magic could be part of an ownership group for a future NBA expansion team in either Las Vegas or Kansas City. Current Lakers superstar LeBron James has been very open about his desire to bring a team to Las Vegas so the two franchise cornerstones could potentially team up if such a scenario were to occur.

