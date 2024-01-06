FOCO Selling Lakers Bobblehead Of Magic Johnson

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Lakers bobblehead of franchise icon Magic Johnson as part of a legendary rivalry set that includes a Larry Bird version for sale as well.

The Bird and Johnson bobbleheads can be purchased together or separately. If both are bought, the bases can be pieced together so that the players are fist-bumping.

Johnson’s bobblehead stands 10 inches tall and is limited to just 144 units and won’t be restocked once quantities sell out. He’s dressed in the traditional Lakers road purple uniform, complete tube socks, white sneakers and a yellow knee sleeve.

[BUY HERE: Limited edition Magic Johnson bobblehead]

The latest offering from FOCO differs from some other releases in that Johnson’s head is oversized. He stands atop a Lakers-themed base that includes Johnson’s name across the front and team logo.

Johnson’s last name, number and replica signature are found on the bottom of the base, mimicking a jersey design.

Johnson and Bird are widely credited with saving the NBA as the central figures of a historic rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics during the 1980s. The teams met in the NBA Finals three times during the decade — 1984, 1985 and 1987 — with the Lakers winning the last two matchups.

While that was pivotal to the NBA’s trajectory and success, history between Johnson and Bird traces back to the collegiate level. Prior to being selected by the Lakers with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Johnson led Michigan State over Bird and Indiana State for the 1979 NCAA championship.

Magic Johnson credited Darvin Ham

The Lakers have fallen into a rut of late but they are only a few weeks removed from an impressive run to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

That earned head coach Darvin Ham praise from Johnson, though much of that positive sentiment has gone by the wayside amid reports of frustration from players.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!