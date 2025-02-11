FOCO Selling Luka Doncic Lakers Debut Bobblehead

FOCO released a new Luka Doncic bobblehead to celebrate his Los Angeles Lakers debut that electrified the crowd at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

The bobblehead design features Doncic in the gold Lakers uniform with No. 77 on display along with text of “LOS ANGELES LAKERS DEBUT” for the backdrop.

The Doncic bobblehead also includes the Lakers logo and wordmark displays on top of the base, and “2-10-25” across the front to commemorate his first game with the team.

FOCO previously released a Doncic bobblehead set to a “Welcome to the Lakers” theme that quickly sold out.

The Lakers traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. L.A. additionally sent Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Jazz as part of the three-team trade.

The deal caught all parties involved by surprise, and LeBron James reportedly was not made aware of the trade beforehand despite his close friendship with Davis. James nevertheless has embraced his new teammate, which wasn’t shocking given his longstanding appreciation of Doncic’s talent.

Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut

Doncic was on a minutes restriction in his first game since suffering a left calf strain on Christmas Day, and finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in his Lakers debut.

The night included being introduced last — most notably after James — in Lakers lineup introductions.

“He texted me in the morning. He said, whatever you want. For him to text me that, it’s just amazing,” Doncic said. “Shows what kind of person he is to let me have my moment, so I really appreciate it. Today, he left me have this one. But from now on, he’ll be the last.”

