Former Lakers Assistant Phil Handy Lands New Coaching Job

Through multiple head coaches over the past few seasons, one constant on the Los Angeles Lakers bench was Phil Handy. The assistant was one of the most respected throughout the league and many players credited him with helping develop their game during their time with the Lakers.

Handy’s time with the Lakers came to an end this offseason as JJ Redick brought in a whole new coaching staff. Handy can now move on to the next journey in his coaching career and that journey is taking him to a brand new basketball league, but also his first head coaching job.

According to Marc J Spears of Andscape, Handy will be a head coach for one of the teams in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league which will debut next year:

Former Lakers, Cavs and Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy will become a first-time head coach for a team be named team in the first season of Unrivaled in 2025, sources told @Andscape. Unrivaled is new 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league debuting in Miami in January. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 15, 2024

Unrivaled is a league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in order to allow the top women’s players to remain in the country and play basketball for big money during the WNBA offseason. Many stars choose to play overseas during the offseason and make significantly more money than than they do in the WNBA.

Handy is one of six head coaches that were announced for the Unrivaled joining Teresa Weatherspoon, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, Andrew Wade and DJ Sackmann. Each team will have six players and team names will be the Lace, Phantom, Vinyl, Lunar Owls, Mist and Rose. The draft process will take place on Nov. 20 with each coach being assigned a team after the rosters are finalized.

Unrivaled is a basketball league unlike anything else, but for Handy this represents an opportunity to show what he is capable of as a head coach and the former Lakers assistant will be ready to take full advantage and lead his team to glory.

Among those who vouch for Phil Handy is Lakers superstar LeBron James as he worked with him in Cleveland as well as Los Angeles. LeBron is still going strong in his 22nd NBA season and recently made some history.

James, at 39 years old, became the oldest player to record three consecutive triple-doubles, the most recent being a 35-point, 12-rebound, 14-assist performance in the Lakers’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, their third straight win. LeBron actually broke his own record, previously doing so when he was 34 years old.

