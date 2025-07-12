Former Lakers Coach Phil Handy Joins Mavericks Staff With Frank Vogel & Jason Kidd

One of the most well-respected and well-liked coaches of the recent Los Angeles Lakers era was Phil Handy. The player development assistant was brought over from the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors in 2019 to serve under Frank Vogel and alongside Jason Kidd with the Lakers. They won an NBA title in his first year with L.A., making him a back-to-back champion.

Handy was retained by the Lakers when the team parted ways with Vogel after the 2021-22 season and hired Darvin Ham. But when the franchise fired Ham after the 2023-24 season and hired JJ Redick to be the next head coach, Handy was finally let go. He spent the 2024-25 season away from the NBA, but now is back in action.

He has been hired by Kidd to be an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks and took to social media to celebrate the news:

Handy joins what is becoming something of a Lakers 2020 reunion on Kidd’s coaching staff in Dallas. He recently hired both Vogel to be his lead assistant and Mike Penberthy to serve on the staff. Vogel, Kidd, Handy and Penberthy were all vital parts of the 2020 championship in L.A.

And they will obviously be coaching Anthony Davis, who is the leader of the Mavericks roster after being the centerpiece of the Luka Doncic trade with the Lakers back in February. Dallas has a very intriguing roster and coaching staff heading into the 2025-26 season, and could very easily be in contention if they stay healthy and their No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg is what he’s advertised to be.

Handy, as a player development coach first and foremost, will certainly be working closely with Flagg to ensure that happens.

Mavericks defeat Lakers in Las Vegas Summer League opener

After an impressive 2-1 showing in the California Classic, the Lakers headed to the desert to kick off Las Vegas Summer League action on Thursday night.

Their Las Vegas opener was a big one as they were matched up with top overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in front of a sold out crowd at Thomas & Mack Center. Ultimately, the Mavericks came out on top, 87-85, in what was an entertaining game.

The Lakers will be back in Las Vegas Summer League action on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. And perhaps the Mavericks new coaching staff will all be in attendance.

