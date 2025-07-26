Former Lakers Guard Ron Harper Makes Plea To NBA Fans

Debates in all sports are commonplace but when it comes to basketball, the energy surrounding these debates and, particularly the GOAT talks is unlike anything else. This has come to the forefront once again recently with a recent greatest NBA players list ranking Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant 11th and multiple former players speaking passionately against that.

That same level of energy is often seen from fans regarding the ongoing debate between Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James, not to mention where players such as Stephen Curry, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird and Tim Duncan rank on the all-time list.

One former player who is tired of all of the hostility is former Lakers guard Ron Harper, who recently took to social media to implore that everyone stop with all of the hate and simply enjoy all of the greatness from all different eras of basketball:

Every sports has and had great players in different era and the goat debate is for everyone and no one is right or wrong… stop getting personal and just enjoy all great players… — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) July 22, 2025

For all you LBJ fans I know I’m not against him I can enjoy his career and respect other era of players cause you’ve a favorite players I do too.. Dr. J the iceman Kareem magic the big O — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) July 22, 2025

What tends to happen in these debates is that people begin to trash and disrespect other great players in order to pump up their favorite in trying to win an argument. Too many times the legendary moments and accomplishments of the likes of Bryant, James, Curry and many others are downgraded in order to make someone else look better.

Debates and arguments are fun exercises, but it often gets to a point where it gets combative which then takes away the fun of these discussions and Harper simply wants everyone to enjoy and appreciate the greatness in front of us. This is especially the case with someone like LeBron, set to enter his eighth season with the Lakers and 23rd overall, who should be lauded and appreciated for still being this great at this stage of his career.

When it comes to debating all of these greats though, Harper’s opinion should certainly be valued as he won championships as a teammate of both Jordan and Bryant.

Lakers happy LeBron James is still with the organization

LeBron James’ future with the Lakers has been called into question a bit this offseason with him opting in to the final year of his contract and having no extension with the franchise. There were rumors of frustration and a divide between the sides, but an executive recently spoke on the Lakers being happy he is still with the team.

