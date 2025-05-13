Full 2025 NBA Draft Order After Conclusion Of Lottery

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery took place on Monday night and there was a lot of movement this year as the Dallas Mavericks shockingly won the first overall pick despite having just a 1.8% chance of doing so.

This, of course, set off some conspiracy theorists considering the Mavericks just traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and now win the draft lottery, just as the New Orleans Pelicans won the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery in the same summer they traded Anthony Davis to L.A.

Regardless, the Mavericks are now in prime position to land Duke’s Cooper Flagg, the presumed top pick of the draft assuming they choose to keep the pick. But the teams behind them also defied the odds as well as the San Antonio Spurs jumped from the eighth-best odds to the No. 3 pick while the Philadelphia 76ers landed at third overall, despite having just the fifth-best odds.

The Charlotte Hornets were the team in the top four to remain there as they will select fourth overall while the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans all fell out of the coveted picks. Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper and Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe are the top prospects most expect to be selected after Flagg, though much can change in the midst of the pre-draft process.

The Lakers do not own their own first-round pick this year as this is the final piece of the Anthony Davis trade and that selection now belongs to the Atlanta Hawks, who acquired it in a separate deal involving Dejounte Murray. The Lakers do own their second-round pick though at 55th overall.

Full 2025 NBA Draft Order

First Round

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (from Phoenix via Brooklyn)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers)

16. Orlando

17. Minnesota (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston)

18. Washington (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans)

20. Miami (from Golden State)

21. Utah (from Minnesota)

22. Atlanta (from the Los Angeles Lakers via New Orleans)

23. Indiana

24. Oklahoma City (from the LA Clippers)

25. Orlando (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn (from New York)

27. Brooklyn (from Houston)

28. Boston

29. Phoenix (from Cleveland via Utah)

30. LA Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

Second Round

31. Minnesota (from Utah)

32. Boston (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Charlotte

34. Charlotte (from New Orleans via San Antonio, Phoenix, and Memphis)

35. Philadelphia

36. Brooklyn

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Dallas and San Antonio)

38. San Antonio

39. Toronto (from Portland via Sacramento)

40. Washington (from Phoenix)

41. Golden State (from Miami via Brooklyn and Indiana)

42. Sacramento (from Chicago via San Antonio)

43. Utah (from Dallas)

44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)

45. Chicago (from Sacramento)

46. Orlando

47. Milwaukee (from Detroit via Washington)

48. Memphis (from Golden State via Washington and Brooklyn)

49. Cleveland (from Milwaukee)

50. New York (from Memphis via Oklahoma City and Boston)

51. LA Clippers (from Minnesota via Atlanta and Houston)

52. Phoenix (from Denver via Charlotte and Minnesota)

53. Utah (from the LA Clippers via the Los Angeles Lakers)

54. Indiana

55. Los Angeles Lakers

— New York (forfeited)

56. Memphis (from Houston)

57. Orlando (from Boston)

58. Cleveland

59. Houston (from Oklahoma City via Atlanta)