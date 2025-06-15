Gabe Vincent Happy To Be Healthy But Wished To Make Bigger Impact For Lakers In 2024-25

During an impressive NBA Finals run in 2023 with the Miami Heat, guard Gabe Vincent turned heads with his postseason play. That ultimately got the attention of the Los Angeles Lakers, who signed him to a three-year, $33 million contract the following offseason.

Unfortunately, Vincent’s first season in L.A. did not go as planned as he only suited up in 11 games. He struggled with a left knee effusion injury and the 28-year-old never looked 100% healthy even when he played.

This season, however, Vincent was healthy and played 72 games while showing flashes of his play in Miami. Following a disappointing end to the season, he expressed that he was glad to play a majority of the season, but wished that he could have provided more in the playoffs when the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

“I was glad to play a full year after last year and being injured, playing only a handful of games,” Vincent said in his exit interview. “It was great to be there for the whole season. I had some stretches where I found some good rhythm, but I would’ve loved to have more of an impact tonight obviously and in this series as well.”

Now, the Modesto native is entering the final season of his contract and his future is uncertain. Seeing a need to improve the roster around Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, Vincent’s $11 million could help facilitate a trade to improve the Lakers’ roster

As a 3-and-D guard, Vincent was expected to be a spark plug off the bench along with Dorian Finney-Smith. But, as a career 33.7% 3-point shooter, Vincent’s shooting came and went, which made playing time more of challenge for him.

Making shots is not an end-all, be-all, but his size presented a negative as opponents would target him in switches or pick-and-rolls. If Vincent does return, L.A. needs him to remain healthy and provide a more consistent 3-and-D playstyle to accompany Doncic, James and Reaves.

Gabe Vincent feeling ‘disappointment’ & ‘frustration’ over Lakers’ season ending

Heading into their first-round matchup against the Timberwolves, no one saw the Lakers losing as they were a No. 3 seed with Luka Doncic leading the way. Unfortunately, Minnesota’s positional size dominated L.A. in every aspect, leading to a five-game series in favor of the Timberwolves.

Despite the Lakers’ roster not being complementary to the stars, no one envisioned them being knocked out that early. Gabe Vincent shared a sentiment of ‘disappointment’ and ‘frustration’ over the season ending and he was not the only player feeling those emotions.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!