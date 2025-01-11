Gabe Vincent: Jarred Vanderbilt Working ‘Very Hard’ To Return

It has been nearly a calendar year since Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt played in an NBA game. Despite being active for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets last season, Vanderbilt never saw any action.

With that came an unexpected double foot surgery, plus dealing with fluid in his knee. When Vanderbilt was initially drafted, his feet issues were a concern and he ended up barely playing in his first two seasons.

Thankfully, the former Kentucky Wildcat’s return seems to be imminent as L.A. could certainly use his defensive skillset. Teammate Gabe Vincent provided a peak behind the curtain as to how hard Vanderbilt has been working to get back out on the court.

“Vando has been working very hard,” he said. “I think all of us have seen his work in passing whether he’s here before us or staying after. I don’t have any breaking news for you on that front. But for him, I hope he can get back as soon as possible. I know how difficult it can be to be away from the game and have the game taken from you in that way. So I know that is something that is weighing on him and I’m sure he’s eager to get back and compete. We’re absolutely eager to have him. Hell of a player, great teammate. So it’ll be great to see him back in uniform.”

When a player is missing an extended period of time, it is delicate. The medical staff needs to make sure Vanderbilt is truly ready to play and does not sustain any similar injuries or re-aggravate anything.

Last season, when the forward returned from a heel issue, he did not look like himself at all. However, after a few weeks, Vanderbilt began to find his groove defensively before missing all this time.

There truly is no rush for the 25-year-old to return, but for L.A. to get back to their defensive identity, Vanderbilt is desperately needed. With still more than half of the season remaining, hopefully, this gives him enough runway to get back into a rhythm when meaningful basketball is being played toward the end of the year.

Jarred Vanderbilt to be on minutes restriction when he returns

As mentioned, the Lakers are going to take a slow and steady approach to get Jarred Vanderbilt back out on the floor. With his return being labeled as imminent, Vanderbilt is expected to be on a minutes restriction when he returns to action.