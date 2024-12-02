Gabe Vincent: Not Playing On Ball Has Been An Adjustment With Lakers

Going back to the 2023 offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers’ big free agent addition was guard Gabe Vincent, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract.

So far though, that signing has not panned out how anyone had hoped. Vincent was limited to just 11 games in his first season with the Lakers due to a knee injury.

He has been healthy for the start of the 2024-25 season but has looked nothing like his pre-injury self. In 20 games, Vincent has averaged just 3.2 points on 34.7% shooting and 23.9% from 3.

With a number of backcourt players out with injuries though, Vincent made his first start as a Laker on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz and had arguably his best game with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal. It marked the first time that Vincent scored in double figures with the Lakers.

After the game, Vincent discussed his mindset with some many guys out knowing he needed to contribute, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“I just tried to go out there and play free. I’ve had games this season where it’s kind of like everybody is waiting and I’ve been missing them, so I just out all that behind me and went out there and played hard and competed.”

Vincent’s usage rate with the Lakers is almost half of what is was during his time with the Miami Heat. The overall statistics reflect that and Vincent admitted it has been a tough adjustment to mainly play off the ball:

“I think in a perfect world you do both. We have guys that can handle and initiate. So in a perfect world, I think everybody is on the ball a little bit and off the ball. Obviously some will be on it more. But definitely an adjustment to not be on the ball at all. Something that I kind of struggled early on getting used to. Adjusting still, but one day at a time.”

Vincent’s role with the Lakers is not going to change so hopefully he can build off his performance against the Jazz to get some rhythm offensively. The Lakers brought him in to be a 3-and-D guard and he has held up his end on the defensive side of the ball, although the offense has obviously left much to be desired.

Lakers dangling Gabe Vincent in trade talks for Jonas Valanciunas

Considering how much Gabe Vincent has struggled, his name has been in trade rumors as the Lakers look to upgrade their roster. Recent reports indicate that the Lakers are dangling Vincent and second round picks in trade talks for Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, which may not be enough to get a deal done.

