Gilbert Arenas: Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Is ‘Closest Thing’ To Lakers’ Kobe Bryant In Fourth Quarter

While the 2025 NBA Playoffs rage on, it’s hard not to think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who thrived in high-pressure situations.

On the court, Bryant was known as a killer who relished the opportunity to beat opponents especially in crunch time. At the peak of his powers, there was no one quite like Bryant who happily accepted the challenge of trying to score in big moments and that led to some of the best moments of his historic career.

Even though the modern NBA prioritizes shots at the rim and beyond the arc, there’s nothing more important that having a player who can get a bucket when plays break down. There are several stars across the league today that can answer the call, including New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson who’s having a strong postseason run.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas gave Brunson lofty praise when he compared his late-game heroics to Bryant in an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast:

“Brunson has a skill set that is only given to certain type of men. Jordan had it, Kobe had it. I think Brunson, mentally, is the closest thing to what Kobe was in a fourth quarter. No matter what happens, he can be 0-for-20; in the last five minutes you already know, everything went out the window. It is different. He’s gonna go four for five. He’s gonna put the team on his back. And it’s hard to find that skill, right. And he’s a guy who has it.”

Brunson is cut from the same cloth as Bryant as he is always expected to lead his team down the stretch no matter how well or poor he’s shooting from the field. There are other players around the NBA built in a similar mold, with Julius Randle comparing Anthony Edwards to Bryant as well.

Like Kobe, Brunson never wavers when the game is on the line and that was evident throughout the 2024-25 season and currently during the playoffs. While Brunson isn’t quite at the same level as Bryant, there’s no denying that they share the same clutch gene and instinct.

Julius Randle credits Kobe Bryant for teaching him how to deal with adversity

Julius Randle has been a revelation for the Minnesota Timberwolves as he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals. Randle has had to overcome a lot in his career to get to this point and he credited former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant for helping him deal with adversity.

