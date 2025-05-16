Goldin Auctioning LeBron James & Kobe Bryant Dual-Signed Logoman Patch Card

Goldin, an internationally-renowned auction house known for rare and record-breaking collectible sales, has just opened its 2025 Spring Goldin 100 Auction, with the highlight item being the LeBron James/Kobe Bryant Dual-Signed Game-Used Logoman Patch Card. This is the last dual auto logoman between James and Bryant ever made, and it is the first time this card will appear in a public auction.

LeBron and Kobe are two of the most iconic players in the history of not just basketball, but all of American sports. The dual-signed logoman patch card comes from the 2009-10 season, when James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bryant had won his second consecutive and fifth overall championship with the Lakers.

The card features a pair of multicolored game-used NBA “Logoman” logo patches. Since their first mainstream emergence in the “Logo Mania” insert set within the 2002-03 Upper Deck basketball production, Logoman patch cards consistently rank as the most sought-after chase cards in any issue wherein they are featured. The appeal is only heightened when the card is autographed, and it rises even higher when the card features two of the most beloved athletes in NBA history.

The Goldin 100 Auction will close on June 14, with extended bidding beginning at 7 p.m. PT. The starting bid for the LeBron-Kobe card is $500,000.

The Goldin team calls this item potentially one of the most significant playing cards up for auction of this century, and for good reason. LeBron and Kobe are icons of the sport and have now both spent significant time playing for one of the league’s premier franchises in the Lakers.

Their friendship and competition over the years was one of the league’s biggest draws for over a decade.

LeBron James gives message to young players

Throughout his NBA career, whether with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat or Lakers, LeBron James has pretty much always been the player to have the ball in his hands the majority of the time. And it is for good reason as he is one of the most gifted playmakers the NBA has ever seen and is amazing at creating open looks for his teammates.

This season, however, brought about a major change after the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic. James immediately recognized that a player of Doncic’s caliber should have the ball in his hands primarily and thus, he would switch to a more off-ball role for the first time in his career.

Making that adjustment was not easy, but LeBron did so and the Lakers were better for it. And that evolution, and the knowledge that you can still make a major impact without being the main guy is something James hopes other players realize.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!