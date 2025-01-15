Heat Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking To Snap Losing Streak & Get Revenge

After having two of their games postponed due to the wildfires, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court on Monday when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs at home.

It was a disappointing loss for the Lakers as they led by 10 late in the third quarter before being outscored 52-18 the rest of the way. It marked a third straight loss for the team coming off its most promising stretch of the season.

Now, the Lakers look to get back on track when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The Heat, of course, handed the Lakers one of their worst losses in franchise history when they blew them out, 134-93, back in Miami on Dec. 4.

L.A. is naturally looking for some revenge to get back on track, and Wednesday is a prime opportunity to do so given the current disarray in the Heat organization.

Miami star Jimmy Butler is currently away from the team, serving a suspension after news got out of his trade request. It’s possible and even likely that Butler has played his last game with the Heat, although no trade has come to fruition just yet.

Just because Butler is out though doesn’t mean it’s a cakewalk for the Lakers as the Heat have won three of their last four games on their West Coast road trip. They are coming off a loss to the L.A. Clippers though.

Tyler Herro destroyed the Lakers in the first meeting between these two teams and he should look to do so again in this one given L.A.’s recent defensive struggles on the perimeter. The Lakers switched everything defensively the last time they played the Heat so it will be interesting to see if JJ Redick changes up the schemes in this one.

Unfortunately, the Lakers are without Dorian Finney-Smith as he was ruled out due to personal reasons. His fiancée announced on social media that the couple welcomed a son to the world.

Finney-Smith is one of the Lakers’ best perimeter defenders so they will lean on Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish off the bench and Max Christie in the starting lineup to pick up the slack.

In addition to getting back on track defensively, the Lakers also need to shoot better so hopefully Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and others can get going from deep after struggling as a team in recent weeks.

Miami Heat (20-18) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-17)

7 p.m. PT, January 15, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Heat Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyler Herro

SG: Terry Rozier

SF: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

PF: Haywood Highsmith

C: Bam Adebayo

Key Reserves: Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love, Nikola Jovic, Kel’el Ware

