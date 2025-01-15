Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith’s Fiancée Announces Birth Of Son

When the Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat, the most notable change was Dorian Finney-Smith being listed as doubtful due to personal reasons.

Finney-Smith has not missed any games since coming to the Lakers so it was a little surprising to see he will likely sit out the Miami game, although when someone is dealing with personal stuff it is never fair to speculate or question why they are away.

When the injury report came out the hope was just that Finney-Smith is OK, especially with all of the wildfires going on in Southern California.

It appears his reason for being away from the team may be a good one though as Finney-Smith’s fiancée JazMyne Branch took to social media to announce the birth of their son:

The personal reason may be the birth of his son as Dorian’s fiancé posted this last night. Congrats to them! https://t.co/W7yT3EjfMv pic.twitter.com/Pnwd9motoa — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) January 15, 2025

Congratulations are in order to Finney-Smith, his fiancée and their entire family as it’s great to see them welcome a new child to the world.

Finney-Smith is still listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game and will likely sit out in order to be with his family during this time. After Wednesday, it remains to be seen how much more time Finney-Smith will miss, if any at all, but the Lakers will return to the court on Friday night when they will host his former team the Brooklyn Nets. That will also, of course, mark the return to Crypto.com Arena for D’Angelo Russell after he was traded for Finney-Smith a few weeks ago.

Dorian Finney-Smith: Spurs loss was on Lakers players for not executing game plan

The Lakers’ most recent game was a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs in which they got blown out in the second half. The Lakers held a 10-point lead late in the third quarter before being outscored 52-18 the rest of the game.

After the loss, Dorian Finney-Smith put the blame on the Lakers players for not executing the game plan the coaching staff laid out for them.

“But as far as practice, it was a chance for us to practice,” Finney-Smith said. “First time I’ve practiced with guys so we definitely got better. We didn’t execute the game plan like we were supposed to. But the coaches, they gave us the right answers to the test. We just ain’t use the study guide.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!