Heritage Auctioning Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan Trading Card, Lakers Lockers & More

Heritage Auction will feature a 1-of-1 basketball card featuring signatures from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan during their upcoming Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction on Aug. 23 and 24.

This is the first time the card will be available for public auction and has a chance to be the best-selling card ever.

“The demand for this card is astronomical, which makes sense, because it has everything, including photos, jersey patches and signatures from two of the greatest players who ever stepped on the court,” says Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions. “The Dual Logoman card offered in this auction is the only example created that includes only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant — making it the most sought-after example of the incredible Upper Deck Logoman series, and because of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, it always will be the only one.

Aside from the rare card with Bryant and Jordan, the auction will also include items like Lakers lockers used between the 2018-19 and 2024-25 seasons. The lockers were used by the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.

“The quality of items in this auction, for collectors of all eras of all sports, is astounding, and further cements Heritage Auctions as the premier sports collectibles platform in the world,” says Ivy. “From the must-have pillars of elite collections from icons like Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan and Mickey Mantle to the once-in-a-lifetime choices like the section of the Bulls’ court to the Lakers’ lockers, this auction is shaping up to be one of the best ever held.”

Any time Lakers-related items go on auction, they fare well and the card of Bryant and Jordan will surely demand a high price. Meanwhile, the lockers are great memorabilia items that won’t demand as high of a price as some of the other available materials.

Bryant and Jordan are heralded as two of the greatest players of all time and each has a strong case in the GOAT debate. The two will forever be intertwined because of their play styles and relationship, and the lucky winner of the auction will get to hold arguably the most valuable card ever.

