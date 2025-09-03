How Gaming Companies Became Part of the Lakers and NBA Culture

The NBA has long been a global leader in sport and entertainment, but in recent years, its commercial landscape has shifted in intriguing ways. One of the most notable changes has been the growing presence of gaming, gambling, and tech companies within the league. This is more visible than in Los Angeles, where the Lakers play their home games at the Crypto.com Arena, a naming rights deal over $700 million signed in 2021. Once known simply as the Staples Center, the new name reflects the NBA’s embrace of new trends.

But this shift isn’t unique to the Lakers. Across the league, gaming and gambling companies are finding ways to integrate themselves into the everyday lives of teams and fans. From sponsorship logos to digital partnerships, their presence is impossible to ignore.

Why Gaming Companies Are Targeting the NBA

The NBA is one of the most globally watched leagues, with millions tuning in from the United States and markets in Asia, Europe, and beyond. For gaming companies, this represents a golden opportunity. The fanbase is young, digitally savvy, and increasingly comfortable with new technologies such as cryptocurrency and online betting platforms.

By associating with an iconic franchise like the Lakers, these companies can instantly tap into a worldwide audience. The Lakers are not just another NBA team; they are a cultural brand. Their partnerships give gambling operators credibility, exposure, and a way to link themselves with excellence and success on the court.

The Role of the Crypto.com Arena

Renaming the Staples Center to the Crypto.com Arena was more than a simple rebrand; it was a signal of the changing times. Crypto.com, though primarily focused on cryptocurrency trading, represents a broader trend of digital financial and gaming platforms aligning themselves with sport. The deal was financially lucrative for the Lakers, while for Crypto.com, it offered unprecedented visibility.

This sets the stage for other enterprises, such as gaming operators, to explore similar naming rights or sponsorship strategies. As time passes, any top online casino wishing to target this market will see the value in attaching its brand to a league or franchise because of what’s gone before.

NBA’s Wider Embrace of Gaming & Gambling

It isn’t just about the Lakers. The NBA has leaned into gambling partnerships since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting in 2018. The league now has official betting partners, allowing fans to see odds integrated into live broadcasts, official team apps, and inside arenas.

The mainstreaming of betting is strategic. By partnering with established operators, the NBA can help shape responsible gambling practices while generating significant revenue streams. For teams like the Lakers, it also means enhanced fan engagement.

Conclusion

The relationship between gaming and gambling companies and the NBA marks a cultural shift. It highlights how deeply intertwined sport, technology, and betting have become in today’s marketplace.

For the NBA, deals with these companies mean new revenue streams and global relevance, while in return, worldwide visibility and access to passionate fan bases are up for grabs.