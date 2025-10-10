How Lakers Star LeBron James Fared In 2025-26 NBA GM Survey

The fact that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made the All-NBA Second Team at 40 years old in his 22nd NBA season is truly unbelievable. And now as he is set to begin his record-breaking 23rd year in the league, James remains one of the best players in the NBA today.

The release of the annual NBA GM Survey ahead of this season is once again proof that LeBron is truly unlike any player the league has ever seen. Even though he didn’t win any categories, the Lakers star still found himself receiving votes in multiple areas. This includes being voted the fourth-best small forward in the NBA, a category that was won by his Lakers teammate Luka Doncic:

Who is the best small forward in the NBA? 1. Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers – 40%

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 20%

3. Kevin Durant, Houston – 17%

T-4. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers – 7%

T-4. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 7%

Doncic actually ranked in the top three for best point guard and shooting guard as well, which is head-turning in its own right. While Luka is the best player on this Lakers team, most still view LeBron as the leader and he came in tied for fourth as the best leader in the league:

Which player is the best leader? 1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 43%

2. Jalen Brunson, New York – 13%

3. Nikola Jokić, Denver – 10%

T-4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 7%

T-4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 7%

T-4. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers – 7%

What has made James special throughout his career is his ability to do basically anything on the court and even at his age that remains the case with the Lakers star being voted as the third most versatile player in the league:

Who is the most versatile player in the NBA? T-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 30%

T-1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 30%

T-3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers – 7%

T-3. Evan Mobley, Cleveland – 7%

T-3. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City – 7%

Arguably LeBron’s best attribute, however, is his basketball IQ as he is truly a savant on the court and he was voted as having the second-best basketball IQ, behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic:

Which player has the best basketball IQ? 1. Nikola Jokić, Denver – 80%

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers – 17%

3. Chris Paul, LA Clippers – 3%

James is truly a one of a kind player and, on the verge of turning 41 years old, is still one of the best players in the league today and critical to the success of the Lakers this season.

LeBron James to miss Lakers Opening Night

The Lakers are being cautious with how they handle LeBron James this season, wanting him to be available and at his best when it matters most. And LeBron himself believes this roster will allow for him to ramp up throughout the year, which is crucial as it was recently announced that he will be out of the lineup for the first few weeks of the regular season due to sciatica on his right side.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!