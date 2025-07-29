How Marcus Smart Can Transform the Lakers’ Defensive Identity

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been recognized for their star power, but their defensive identity has been scrutinized in recent seasons. Finishing 10th in defensive rating for the 2024-25 season with a mark of 111.4, the Lakers exhibited notable strengths but remained well behind league leaders like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. Before he was traded for Luca Doncic, Anthony Davis’s defensive rating of 107.6 stood out as a team best, complemented by LeBron James’s 113.6; however, deficiencies on the perimeter frequently left the Lakers vulnerable against teams with high-octane offenses, and the offensive-minded Doncic is not the solution.

Given that, the Lakers signed Marcus Smart, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, to a two-year deal to address these ongoing issues—particularly along the perimeter. Smart has played in just 54 games over the past two seasons. After joining the Wizards last February, he played in only 15 games as part of a three-team trade involving Jake LaRavia, who also signed with the Lakers in free agency this month. Washington bought out Smart on July 19th, making him an unrestricted free agent. The hope is that Smart will inject much-needed discipline and tenacity, reshaping the Lakers’ approach to defense for the coming seasons.

Shifting the Odds

Smart’s arrival and other recent acquisitions have shifted the perception of the Lakers’ potential in the betting markets. Before the offseason moves, the Lakers’ odds to win the 2025-26 NBA championship were listed as high as +1600, positioning them behind clear favorites like the Thunder and Nuggets. With the recent roster improvements, those odds have since improved to around +1400 to +1600, giving them the seventh-best and fourth-best odds in the Western Conference. Notably, services such as anonymous sportsbook platforms have seen increased interest from Lakers fans eager to wager privately on the impact Smart may have. The flexibility of such platforms appeals to those wanting to bypass lengthy verification processes and participate in live in-play betting as team fortunes shift in real time.

Smart’s Defensive Credentials

Smart’s reputation as an elite defender is well established. In 2021-22, he made history by becoming the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, a recognition rarely given to guards due to the award’s traditional bias toward big men. During that season, he was instrumental in helping the Celtics lead the league in defensive rating, ranking seventh in steals per game while also drawing key charges and maintaining strong communication on the court. This ability to anticipate, adapt, and disrupt opposing offenses makes Smart’s arrival in Los Angeles especially significant.

Physical Attributes and Role

Standing 6 feet 3 inches and weighing around 220 pounds, Smart combines physicality with a high basketball IQ. While backcourt grit was last a defining feature of the Lakers’ defense during the tenure of Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Smart brings a hybrid of their most valuable defensive qualities. His wingspan and strength enable him to pressure ball handlers, navigate screens, and contest shots, often forcing teams to adjust their offensive tactics around him.

The addition of Smart is expected to relieve pressure on the Lakers’ frontcourt, allowing Deandre Ayton, who recently signed a two-year deal, to focus on rim protection without being routinely stretched to the perimeter. In effect, Smart could help stabilize the team’s defensive rotations and lower the number of open three-point attempts faced each game—an area where the Lakers ranked 10th in opponent three-point percentage at 35.6% in 2024-25.

Impact on Team Dynamics

Beyond his accolades, one of Smart’s primary assets is his communication. Known for being vocal on the court, he organizes defensive assignments, calls out screens, and coordinates defensive switches. His presence offers structure during critical late-game possessions and minimizes costly breakdowns. The Lakers have recently lacked this consistent on-court communicator—a role Smart embraces naturally.

Cultural Shifts and Looking Forward

The Lakers’ decision to emphasize defense marks a shift in team culture away from flashier offensive firepower toward a more sustainable, defense-first approach. Smart’s aggressive defense, leadership, and experience will likely inspire his veteran teammates and emerging young players in the squad. This realignment could establish a stronger, more resilient team identity in the coming seasons.

Season Outlook

While the acquisition of Marcus Smart does not guarantee a dramatic overnight turnaround, his proven skill set, physical tools, and leadership address pressing gaps in the Lakers’ defensive scheme. As the new season approaches, the Lakers have positioned themselves for improvement on both court ends. If Smart’s presence catalyzes a broader team-wide commitment to defense, the Lakers may rise in league rankings and reestablish themselves among the NBA’s genuine title contenders.