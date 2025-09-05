How To Vote For Lakers Star Luka Doncic As MVP Of FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Fan voting for FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Tissot MVP has begun and the award will be handed out at the conclusion of the tournament on Sept. 14. Some of the favorites for the award include Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic of Slovenia, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen of Finland, Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun of Turkey and Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner of Germany.

Doncic has been arguably the best player in the tournament as he leads all players in points and steals per game while ranking second in assists. But with Slovenia going just 3-2 in group play, that may make it more difficult for the Lakers star to take home the hardware unless they make a deep run in the knockout stage.

As always, Jokic has to be considered one of the favorites and he ranks in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding this tournament for a Serbian team that many expect to win the whole thing. They did, however, fall to Turkey in the final group stage game with Sengun putting on an outstanding performance for the undefeated squad. Sengun ranks sixth in points, fourth in rebounds and third in assists in this tournament.

Like Sengun, Markkanen has been outstanding for a Finland team that didn’t have major expectations coming into EuroBasket. Regardless, the Jazz forward ranks third in the tournament in points per game and eighth in rebounding. Wagner meanwhile ranks in the top 10 in points and steals per game for the undefeated German squad.

Whoever wins the award will join a list of some of the greatest international players of all-time including former Lakers big man Pau Gasol, who won it twice in 2009 and 2015, as well as Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, who took home the hardwear in 2005 and 2013 respectively. Spanish big man Willy Hernangomez was the most recent winner in 2022, but Spain failed to make it out of group play this year.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic to lead Slovenia against Italy in round of 16

With group play officially over, the brackets for the knockout stage has been set. Lakers superstar Luka Doncic led Slovenia to a 3-2 record and he will lead his squad against Italy in the round of 16. Should they advance, Slovenia would then face the winner of Germany and Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Other first round matchups include Serbia vs. Finland, Turkey vs. Sweden, Greece vs. Israel, Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France vs. Georgia.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!