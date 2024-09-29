How To Watch 2024-25 Lakers Media Day

The Los Angeles Lakers will hold their annual Media Day for the 2024-25 season at the UCLA Health Training Center on Monday, Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

This marks the official start of the 2024-25 season for the Lakers as they will hold their first practice on Tuesday, Oct. 1 before beginning their preseason schedule on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Palm Springs.

It was a quiet offseason for the Lakers, who did not make any additions to their roster aside from drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to replace free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie.

The presence of James should still draw plenty of attention at Media Day as he will be joining LeBron as the first father-son duo in NBA history.

This is also the first Media Day for JJ Redick as a head coach. He already discussed several topics with general manager Rob Pelinka at last Wednesday’s press conference, including how the Lakers will manage James’ workload as he enters his 22nd season.

“I think it goes again back to the communication. LeBron, myself, Mike (Mancias), LeRoy (Sims), we’ve already sort of talked through what October will look like for him as we ramp up,” Redick said.

“I think everyone in this building is cognizant of the fact that he’s almost 40. But when we watch the pick-up games, he’s going full tilt. If he’s going on the court, he’s going. So in some ways, sometimes we maybe have to save him from himself, whether that’s in training camp, practices throughout the season. But we’ll be mindful and thoughtful. We have a process for all of that as well.”

Redick added that LeBron and Bronny could share the floor sooner rather than later. “We don’t have anything planned, per se, in terms of a commitment to do it this way,” Redick began.

“We obviously have talked about it as a staff and we’ve gotten into some specifics of what that might look like. But we haven’t committed to anything. And obviously, there’s a discussion to be had once we’re all together with Bronny and LeBron too. They should be a part of that discussion as well.”

Where to watch Lakers Media Day

Lakers Media Day will be broadcasted live on the Lakers’ YouTube page as well as Spectrum SportsNet at 11:30 a.m. PT on Monday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!