How To Watch 2025 NBA Draft

The 2025 NBA Draft is here and for the second year, it will be a two-day event being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first round kicks off on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT, while the second-round will take place on Thursday at the same time.

Unlike last year, the Los Angeles Lakers do not own their own first-round pick in this year’s draft, but that doesn’t mean the team can’t be active. There have already been a number of trades leading up to the draft and it is always a possibility that the Lakers swing a deal to land them in the first round if there is a prospect they are intent on taking.

The Lakers do have a second-round pick at 55th overall, the same slot they had last season when they selected Bronny James. That move came with a lot of scrutiny, but Bronny showed great signs of development down the stretch of the season and could well be a rotation player for this team in the future.

Finding a player who can make a difference at that stage of the draft is very difficult, but the Lakers have unearthed some gems in the second round before. Players such as Max Christie, Ivica Zubac and Jordan Clarkson were second-round picks of the Lakers and the team’s scouting department has been a strength over the years.

Rob Pelinka has been open about the types of players the Lakers are looking to bring in to improve their roster this offseason with center being a top priority. But Pelinka has also said he wants to improve the team’s perimeter defense, and you can never have enough shooting so there are a number of ways they can go, assuming they keep their pick. There is also the question of whether they prefer to choose an older player more likely to contribute immediately, or swing for the fences on a prospect with a lot of upside and potential.

It is widely believed that Cooper Flagg will be the first overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks as he is one of the most highly-touted prospects in recent memory. Dylan Harper is expected to go second overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but things get extremely unclear after that which should make for an active and drama-filled draft.

Where to watch the 2025 NBA Draft

The first round of the NBA Draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN while also being streamed live on FuboTV. The second-round, which takes place on Thursday, will be aired on ESPN.

