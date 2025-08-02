How To Watch Luka Doncic Press Conference After Signing Extension With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to introduce newly-extended superstar Luke Doncic in a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Facility on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will also be present and available for questions.

The Lakers shockingly acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks last February, sending out Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. L.A. sent Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-rounder to the Utah Jazz as part of the three-team deal, also acquiring Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from Dallas.

When the trade was made, the goal was always to sign Doncic to a long-term contract extension and make him the face of their franchise, which they now have successfully done. Doncic reportedly signed a three-year, $165 million extension with a player option in the final year.

That means Doncic will be under contract with the Lakers for at least three more seasons. If he opts out in 2028, he will be able to sign a massive five-year, $417 million contract. He will also be eligible for another extension as soon as the summer of 2027 if he wants.

Regardless, this extension ensures that Doncic will be a member of the Lakers long-term and won’t be going anywhere. The franchise has been looking for a young superstar of his caliber for a while now and has found their man, so it’s no surprise to see the excitement surrounding this new deal.

Where to watch Luka Doncic’s Lakers extension press conference

Luka Doncic’s introductory press conference will be broadcasted live on the Lakers’ YouTube page at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.

There should be a ton of questions for Rob Pelinka and Doncic about the extension, as well as the Lakers’ offseason as a whole.

