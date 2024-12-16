Huge Night Against Memphis Ignites Anthony Davis MVP Odds

Anthony Davis showcased his dominance with a jaw-dropping performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, reminding us that he’s an MVP candidate on any given evening. Despite an early injury scare, Davis powered through, delivering a season-high 40 points and snatching 16 rebounds in a commanding 116-110 victory.

The Los Angeles Lakers star finds himself in the mix for the 2024-25 NBA MVP award, though he faces stiff competition from league frontrunners. Davis’s odds of winning the prestigious Michael Jordan Trophy stand at +6000, implying a 1.64% probability of claiming the award, according to USA Casinos and Sportsbooks. This places him as a relative longshot compared to the top contenders, but he is still within striking distance if he can elevate his game and lead the Lakers to a strong finish to the season.

MVP Front Runners

Three standout performers currently dominate the race for MVP. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić leads the pack and holds -120 odds of securing his fourth MVP title. Jokić’s versatile skill set and ability to impact the game in multiple facets make him a perennial favorite. Hot on his heels is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with +400 odds. SGA’s explosive scoring ability and leadership of the resurgent Thunder have thrust him into the MVP conversation. The top three are Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić at +650, whose offensive wizardry dazzles fans and confounds opponents.

It’s worth noting that Nikola Jokić is the reigning MVP, having secured the award for the 2023-24 season. In that campaign, Jokić showcased his exceptional all-around game, finishing 10th in points scored, 4th in rebounds, and 3rd in assists. His third MVP win placed him in an elite company, and he joined legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan as players with three or more MVP trophies.

Davis a Longshot

Anthony Davis must build on his strong performances from recent seasons to make a serious run at the MVP. During the 2023-24 season, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, demonstrating his two-way impact, and it still wasn’t enough to capture the award. If he stays healthy and leads the Lakers to a top seed in the competitive Western Conference, his MVP odds could be shortened significantly.

Lakers MVPs

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise boasts a rich history of MVP winners. In total, four Lakers have claimed eight regular season MVP awards. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar each won the award three times while donning the purple and gold. Shaquille O’Neal dominated the league to win MVP in the 1999-2000 season, and Kobe Bryant finally secured his lone MVP trophy in 2007-08. Should Anthony Davis join this illustrious group, he would further cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in Lakers history.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson, the charismatic point guard who revolutionized the game, secured the MVP award three times during his illustrious career with the Lakers. He won his first MVP in the 1986-87 season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 12.2 assists per game. Johnson followed this up with back-to-back MVP honors in 1988-89 and 1989-90, solidifying his status as one of the most dominant players of his era.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, also claimed the MVP award three times as a Laker. His first Lakers MVP came in the 1975-76 season, where he posted impressive averages of 27.7 points, 16.9 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks per game. Abdul-Jabbar secured two more MVP trophies in 1976-77 and 1979-80, showcasing his unparalleled consistency and dominance.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, won his sole regular-season MVP award with the Lakers in the 1999-2000 season. O’Neal averaged 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game during this campaign, leading the Lakers to a 67-15 record.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, the Lakers’ iconic shooting guard, finally secured his lone MVP trophy in the 2007-08 season after years of being in contention. Bryant averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, guiding the Lakers to a 57-25 record and the top seed in the Western Conference.

As the 2024-25 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Anthony Davis and his pursuit of team success and individual accolades. While the odds may be against him, Davis has the talent and potential to make a compelling case for MVP consideration if he can elevate his game to new heights and lead the Lakers to prominence in a fiercely competitive NBA landscape.