Jake LaRavia Feels Lakers Were ‘Best Fit’ In Free Agency

There has been a lot of attention given to the Los Angeles Lakers signing of center Deandre Ayton and rightfully so as the center position was the team’s biggest need coming into the offseason. But the Lakers’ signing of wing Jake LaRavia is a bit of an under-the-radar move that could have a real impact on the team this season.

LaRavia is a promising young wing with good size, athleticism and the ability to defend multiple positions. Additionally he is a career 37.1% 3-point shooter and at only 23 years old has plenty of room to grow into an ideal 3-and-D wing who can play an important role for the Lakers.

To this point in his career, LaRavia hasn’t really been able to show he can be a rotation player, but now with the Lakers that opportunity is in front of him and he is excited to be a member of the purple and gold.

“I was trying to decide which team was the best fit, where I could see my role expanding and seeing my potential as a player continue to grow. I think the development process is going to be great for me. I think as far as the way the team is set up, I’ll fit right in,” LaRavia said at his introductory press conference.

LaRavia has shown flashes of what he can bring to a team when given the opportunity and he is a very good all-around player who could fill plenty of roles for the Lakers. Last season, he had 19 games of double-figure scoring, 23 games with five or more rebounds, 12 games with five or more assists and 14 games with multiple 3-pointers made.

However, LaRavia eclipsed the 30-minute mark just six times in 66 games last year so he is just itching for the chance for a bigger, more consistent role and he could certainly find that with the Lakers.

He also spoke about his skillset and what he will bring to the team.

“I play hard – I give it my all every night,” LaRavia said. “Whether I’m making shots or missing shots, the one thing I can control every game is bringing that energy … I’ve always been that type of player that doesn’t give up on plays. I just love basketball.”

There is always a need for switchable, athletic wings who can defend and shoot in this league and LaRavia has the best possible stage with the Lakers to prove he can be a real contributor.

Jake LaRavia to wear jersey No. 12 with Lakers

Jake LaRavia will be sporting jersey No. 12 with the Lakers after having previously worn 33 with the Sacramento Kings and 3 with the Memphis Grizzlies. No. 33 is obviously not an option after being retired for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar while No. 3 was most recently worn by Anthony Davis.

LaRavia will instead take on the 12 jersey most recently worn by Max Christie, but has also been worn by former Lakers such as Dwight Howard, Vlade Divac and Shannon Brown.

