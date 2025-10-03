Jake LaRavia Impressed With Lakers Training Camp

Training camp is officially underway and the Los Angeles Lakers are hopeful that they have put together a roster that can compete with the best in the NBA. One of the most important additions they made this offseason was two-way wing Jake LaRavia, a former first-round pick who is anxious to get a real opportunity for a consistent role on a team for the first time in his young career.

He will certainly be one of the players to keep an eye on, but the Lakers as a whole will need to come together during training camp and preseason in order to get off to a strong start once the games begin. And so far, LaRavia believes they are doing that in their first few practices.

“I thought we put together a really good first two days,” LaRavia said following Wednesday’s practice. “We’ve been competing, we’ve been physical. JJ’s been bringing up ‘winning the day’ and I think we’ve won both days in training camp so far. We’ve been implementing some new stuff obviously, some new guys on the team so just trying to still get used to how everyone plays and playing with each other on the court. But yeah, I thought it’s been a really good first two days.”

It will obviously take some time for everyone to get familiar with each other and gel as a team, but things seem to be off on the right foot. For LaRavia, this is his third NBA team of his career, but he has already witnessed the difference in playing for the Lakers than anywhere else.

“It’s just like a lot more than anywhere else I’ve been,” LaRavia added. “I’ve been in Memphis, Sacramento and the Lakers, it’s a basketball team but it’s like a lot bigger than that as well. Obviously it’s a brand, it’s worldwide, there’s a lot more to it than it just being a basketball team. I guess I’m gonna see again when the season starts and then the fans and everything like that, but I’m excited for it.”

Wearing that purple and gold is just unlike any other franchise in the NBA. There are so many more eyes on you and the pressure is at another level. But that just makes the success far more satisfying and LaRavia is ready to experience all of that and more.

Jake LaRavia discusses expected role on Lakers after conversations with JJ Redick

As a two-way wing who can defend and stretch the floor on offense, Jake LaRavia will have the chance to carve out an important role on this Lakers team. And he already has spoken with head coach JJ Redick about what will be expected of him this season.

