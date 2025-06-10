Jaxson Hayes Denies Rumors He Wants To Leave Lakers

Jaxson Hayes went from a regular backup bench big to an important starting center for the Los Angeles Lakers following their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic.

The Lakers traded away Anthony Davis to land Doncic and while it’s a deal the team would do every single time, it left the roster devoid of size and length at the five spot. Head coach JJ Redick elevated Hayes to be a starter and he thrived next to Doncic as a rim-running lob threat.

Hayes performed admirably in the second half of the 2024-25 regular season and looked the part of a real rotation piece. Unfortunately though, he was phased out of the rotation as the Lakers’ first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayes was eventually benched in Game 5 and while he respected Redick’s decision, it stirred rumors that he’d leave Los Angeles in free agency this summer.

However, Hayes set the record straight on an Instagram comment saying he was planning on departing:

Lakers unrestricted free agent center Jaxson Hayes hasn’t ruled out a return to Los Angeles. (📸 via @iamgabevincent2 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zdrnvqhhhN — Lakers Better (@LakersBetter) June 8, 2025

Hayes has no reason to confirm or deny what his plans in free agency will be, especially right now as the Lakers still desperately need depth at the center position. Hayes might not be worth more than the veteran minimum because of his limited offensive game, but Los Angeles could use another body off the bench if he’d be open to returning to the same role.

As the playoffs have shown, teams still need size on the interior to rebound the basketball and block shots. Hayes is not particularly good at either, but his athleticism makes him a viable lob partner for players like Doncic and he even showed some switching ability on the defensive end last year.

While Hayes hasn’t shut the door on a return to L.A., the team will remain aggressive in free agency and the trade market to find meaningful upgrades. It was woefully apparent how undersized they were in the postseason so hopefully the team can bring back Hayes plus at least one other viable starting big man.

Jaxson Hayes pleased with growth during 2024-25 season

Jaxson Hayes was forced to go from backup big to the starting center almost overnight and he responded to the new challenge well enough. Following the conclusion of the year, Hayes reflected on his growth during the Lakers’ 2024-25 season and came away pleased with his performance.

