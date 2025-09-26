Jayson Tatum Admits It Hurt To Not Be Drafted By Lakers

The 2017 NBA Draft saw the Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 2 overall pick for the third consecutive season. And from the moment the lottery balls fell where they did, it was a foregone conclusion how the top of the draft would fall. Markelle Fultz was the surefire No. 1 pick, Lonzo Ball was No. 2 and Jayson Tatum was No. 3.

The Lakers had their sights set on Ball all along, so landing the No. 2 pick assured them their guy. The Boston Celtics — who favored Tatum over Fultz — had the top pick, but traded it to the Philadelphia 76ers, knowing they would get their guy at the third spot.

Ball was the hometown kid, raised in Chino Hills and attending UCLA. It seemed that him going to the Lakers was meant to be. But Tatum, throughout it all, made it known that he idolized Kobe Bryant and loved the Lakers. But the Lakers had already made up their mind about Ball, and selected him without giving much of a chance to Tatum.

Now a bonafide superstar and champion for L.A.’s biggest rival, Tatum has still remained firm on his love for Bryant and the Lakers. And to this day, he feels discarded by the purple and gold, via First Take on ESPN:

“Kobe was my favorite player, and the Lakers were my favorite team growing up. You get so close to accomplishing your dream, and you see the Lakers have the second pick. That hurt a little, feeling like there was no consideration they wanted to draft me.”

Looking back, the Lakers drafting Tatum instead of Ball would have put the franchise in a much better position. LeBron James likely still comes to the Lakers, and pairs with an ascending superstar in Tatum. Perhaps L.A. finds a way to keep Tatum — or has to give up less with him — in the Anthony Davis trade, giving the team cleaner books as they entered a championship-contending era.

Maybe with Tatum’s superstar rise, they don’t even look to trade for Davis, and instead hold their chips for a different big man to pair with LeBron and Tatum. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and it’s easy to know now what the Lakers should have done.

But knowing how much Tatum was open about loving the Lakers and wanting to be a part of the franchise does lead to questions about why L.A. was so laser-focused on Ball.

Lakers have three players in ESPN’s NBA Rank

The new era of the Lakers feels as though it truly begins with this season, as Luka Doncic enters his first full campaign since the blockbuster trade that sent him to L.A. in February.

He was one of three Lakers players to be named to ESPN’s NBA Rank of the 100 best players in the league entering 2025-26. He came in at No. 3, while LeBron James landed at No. 8 and Austin Reaves at No. 60.

