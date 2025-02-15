Jeanie Buss Makes First Public Comments Since Lakers’ Trade For Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka have received their fair share of scrutiny from the media and fanbase regarding their decision-making in recent years. However, that seemed to fall by the wayside as Pelinka put together a massive blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic and Buss had to make the tough decision to green light it.

The tough decision was that L.A. had to part with Anthony Davis, who brought the franchise a championship in his first season in 2019-20. But, when the Dallas Mavericks present an opportunity to trade for a 25-year-old superstar in the league, the Lakers simply could not pass on that.

Doncic is one of the bright young stars in the NBA today and is expected to be the face of the purple and gold once LeBron James decides to retire. All in all, it is an exciting time for the organization and Buss expressed that in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“Luka [Doncic] is a very special player, we are thrilled to have him as a part of the Lakers team. But, we had to give up a lot to get him. We are going to miss Anthony Davis and Max Christie. But, you know, it’s like you’re always trying to improve the team. Get a little bit better and ultimately win a championship.”

Despite this trade taking place over a week ago now, the initial shock still has not seemed to wear off yet. Doncic has only played in two games with the team and got better from the first game to the second.

Head coach JJ Redick is tasked with trying to make a trio of Doncic, James and Austin Reaves work together, which is a fun problem to have given how unselfish all three of them are, always putting winning at the forefront.

Unfortunately, with the Mark Williams trade falling through, it took a hit to the Lakers’ chances of competing this season. Although, never say never when a five-time All-NBA player is on the roster accompanied with capable guards and forwards.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic believes JJ Redick is ‘great’ head coach

Luka Doncic has a previously relationship with Lakers head coach JJ Redick as the two were teammates for a short time in Dallas. Redick is in his first year as an NBA coach so far, but Doncic said it feels like he has been coaching for a long time.

“Great. He’s a great coach. I know it’s only his first year, but it doesn’t feel like it,” Doncic recently said. “It feels like he’s been here for 15 years. So props to him and I can’t wait to be coached more by him.”

