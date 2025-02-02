Lakers Rumors: ‘Complete Alignment’ Between Ownership, Front Office & Coaches On Luka Doncic Trade

The entire future of the Los Angeles Lakers organization has seemingly changed overnight with the blockbuster acquisition of Luka Doncic, reportedly sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a stunning trade.

The move came out of nowhere with reports coming out shortly after the Lakers’ win over the New York Knicks. While Davis has been a superstar in his five-plus seasons with the team, L.A. understandably couldn’t pass up the opportunity to acquire the 25-year-old Doncic.

In fact, according to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, everyone in the Lakers organization from ownership to the front offices to the coaches were aligned on making this deal, which was made in silence by the two general managers Rob Pelinka and Nico Harrison:

According to people with knowledge of the trade talks not authorized to discuss the deal, it occurred without the knowledge any of players, including James, and was done almost completely between general managers Rob Pelinka of the Lakers and Nico Harrison, who joined the Mavericks after being a longtime Nike executive. The two have an extensive history dating to Kobe Bryant’s time with the sneaker brand. People briefed on the trade said it was made with complete alignment between ownership, the front office and the coaches. The Lakers were approached by Dallas and couldn’t turn down the chance to chart their future after James.

It’s understandable why everyone in the Lakers organization was aligned on this as they are a franchise built on superstars. Doncic is one of the best players in the game today, already on a Hall of Fame trajectory before his 26th birthday. He will lead the next era of Lakers basketball, and Jeanie Buss, JJ Redick, Pelinka and Co. are all on board.

One person who wasn’t consulted on this trade, however, is LeBron James. He of course has a close relationship with Davis and was said to be surprised by the deal, just like everybody else.

It will be interesting to see if James is intrigued with playing with Doncic and whatever other pieces the Lakers end up with by the end of the trade deadline, or if he is unhappy to be caught off guard and is the next one to be traded. Regardless, a new era of Lakers basketball is here and it will be led by Doncic.

Lakers front office trying to make more trades

If LeBron James is sticking around to team up with Luka Doncic on the Lakers then they will need to find a serviceable center to help make up for the loss of Anthony Davis. And early reports are indicating that Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office are looking to make more deals between now and the trade deadline on Thursday.

