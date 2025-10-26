JJ Redick Appreciates Passion From Lakers Fan Base

When evaluating fan bases, the Los Angeles Lakers have one of the most polarizing ones in all of sports. The expectation in L.A. is to compete to championships every year and JJ Redick is learning that early in his tenure.

For a first-time head coach, it is hard to step into an organization like the Lakers due to pressure and outside noise. However, Redick is a competitor, as demonstrated by his 15-year NBA career and first season in L.A.

Now with Luka Doncic in town, expectations for championships have only skyrocketed as he is ready to win after making the NBA Finals in 2024. With fans excited about a new season, many expected a win at home to kick off the year.

Unfortunately, that is not how it played out as L.A. lost to the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night. A loss sparks conversations and Lakers fans shared opinions on the team and what went wrong.

All that being said, Redick was aware of the angst from the fan base, but he appreciates the fact that they deeply care about the team through wins and losses.

“I have great respect for fan bases that care,” the Lakers coach said. “I’ve already been warned by the NBA I’m not allowed to use cuss words in here, but I like fan bases that give a s—. They care. And so I appreciate it. Got the chance to play in Philly. It’s like an honor to coach this team and be a part of this organization and try to lead this group and represent the fan base. I’m well aware the angst exists, and there’s an overreaction to everything.

“I’ve been in the NBA long enough to know that exists with fan bases that care as much as the Lakers fan base do. But it didn’t change or affect, I don’t think, me or the group at all in terms of our preparation for this game. And we have a really tough stretch coming up over the next week with these four games coming up. So we gotta continue to build. Continue to work.”

The Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second game of the season and looked much better offensively. Despite defensive concerns for this roster, they looked more on a string and forced Minnesota into tough shots.

Ultimately, L.A. came away with a statement win and narratives began to change surrounding the team. Every game carries different baggage and the NBA season is a roller coaster, so Redick needs to keep his composure as a coach to get the team where it needs to go come June.

JJ Redick believes Timberwolves win can be ‘reference point’ early in season

The Timberwolves dominated the Lakers in the playoffs last season and now there are two early-season matchups between them to begin this year. This is an opportunity for L.A. to right its wrongs and it did so in a big way on Friday night.

It is only one game, but JJ Redick thinks this win can be a reference point for his team as they navigate through the early stages of the regular season.

