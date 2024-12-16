JJ Redick: Lakers Are Communicating With LeBron James About Managing Workload

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick previously acknowledged he wasn’t sure when LeBron James would return to the lineup, so it was good to see the superstar declared active against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

James was ruled out against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore foot, but was also granted personal time away from the game. James then got additional time off after he missed the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, making it over a week since he last played a game.

The time off did James well as he looked spry against Memphis and Redick acknowledged it’s important for the superstar to get rest for his body and mind.

“I think it’s important,” Redick said before the game. “Hopefully, when I talked to him earlier this week, I think I said something along those lines, just hoping that he was getting the mind and body reset and he said he felt like he was. I played 15 (years) and was emotionally, mentally, physically drained, fried. I put everything I had into this game and had nothing left. For guys like him and [Chris Paul], the Tom Bradys of the world, the Roger Federers of the world, it’s hard to comprehend having that level of sustained excellence for so long because of the toll that it takes on all of you. Not just your body.”

Redick also said he and the team have an open line of communication with James regarding planned game days off and will continue to play it by ear.

“Let me start by saying I think every player should want to play in every game. That should be the goal,” Redick said. “Within an NBA season, for guys that play heavy minutes, there are times when you need a break. It’s just a reality. Later in my career, specifically with like Philly, they would come to me and say hey, you’re running hot. Let’s look ahead at the schedule, there’s a back-to-back here, do you think one of these games would make sense for you to rest? I think we’re trying to do that.

“We’ve communicated with LeBron, with Mike (Mancias), Leroy (Sims), Rob (Pelinka). It’s not like these conversations haven’t been happening already. LeBron and I spoke Sunday right after our meeting and walkthrough at the arena and again, he was already going to take an excused absence. So we had a conversation about Portland specifically and I think it was the right call for him to sort of take that game off given the foot thing from the previous week and the travel and all that. So it’s just something that we’ll continue to do throughout the season.”

James and the Lakers have worked together to try to keep him as fresh as possible during the regular season, so this isn’t a new routine for the two sides. L.A. needs James to get them to where they want to go, so strategically resting him makes the most sense for the team’s overall success.

Redick also pointed out that load managing in games by playing James fewer minutes or for shorter stretches is something they will continue to do.

