Lakers News: Caitlin Clark Believes LeBron James Is GOAT

As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James navigates through the latter stages of his career, he has always made sure to give others their flowers. One is Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, an electrifying talent who brought a ton of traffic to the WNBA.

However, there will always be naysayers regarding Clark’s game and how much media attention she garners. This is similar to James, who had the weight of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization on his shoulders at 19-years-old.

Now, Clark is trying to propel the Fever into a successful team once again. It is no tall task, but James has offered support to her in the past, in addition to other key NBA figures. Clark appreciates the star’s kind words and also made sure to let it be known that she believes James is the greatest ever, via Sean Gregory of Time Magazine:

“LeBron has never directly messaged me, but it’s been cool to see his support for myself and the W overall. You can really tell that he really watches and turns it on. He’s been kind of a big fan of myself from college and now in the W. I mean, he’s the greatest basketball player of all time. So I think that’s pretty cool.”

There tends to be a growing and continuing bond between both professional leagues with players speaking out on both sides. As the WNBA continues to grow and expand, having talents like Clark does wonders in speeding up that process.

The former Iowa Hawkeye took NCAA Women’s Basketball by storm and it was no surprise that carried over to the professional level. But other great players like A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu deserve their time in the spotlight as well, and James has made sure to give them their shine.

James is outspoken about his support for the WNBA and his words tend to mean a great deal. Hopefully, he and Clark can bring in the necessary viewership to continuing growing the world of women’s sports.

LeBron James calls out Caitlin Clark haters

Unfortunately, every player has haters regardless of what they do on or off the floor. For Caitlin Clark, she simply is a generational talent living out her dreams and people dislike that for a peculiar reason.

The 22-year-old dealt with it the entirety of her time at Iowa but only amplified as she went to the WNBA. As she found her way during her rookie season, LeBron James took to social media to call out Clark’s haters.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!