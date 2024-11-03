JJ Redick: Lakers Haven’t Given Up On Jalen Hood-Schifino

The Los Angeles Lakers made the surprising decision on Thursday to decline the third-year team option on 2023 No. 17 overall pick Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Indiana guard had yet to make the strides the franchise hoped he would, and with no real path to minutes this season, it was unlikely he’d be a player worth paying next season and beyond.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick now has the task of keeping Hood-Schifino engaged and finding places to maximize his potential as he is now all of a sudden in a contract year. And given that there isn’t much room for him on the parent roster, much of that development and maximization has to come in the G League.

Redick wanted to ensure that Hood-Schifino — and everyone else — knew that this decision was not one based on whether or not they believe in his future prospects, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

JJ Redick on JHS: “I still believe in Jalen. We haven’t given up on him.” Redick notes that the Lakers wanted more flexibility for next offseason. They also want to give JHS a chance to get more reps and develop with South Bay this season and into next summer. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 1, 2024

Of course, declining his option is certainly a sign that they don’t think he’ll be worth over $4 million next season. They will still be able to retain him via exceptions or early bird rights, and declining his option is a calculated risk on what his free agent value will be.

Hood-Schifino’s 2024-25 season is going to be a major test of the development system that has been so highly touted by Redick and the Lakers this offseason. If he can make legitimate strides and even find some moments to impact the NBA game, it would be a huge win for L.A., especially if they can retain him in the offseason.

In the meantime, they can also use his expiring contract as salary filler for any trade.

JJ Redick encouraged by Dalton Knecht’s defense

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht is impressing in his limited minutes so far this season. As a team with limited scoring options off the bench, Knecht’s ability to space the floor is needed when starters need a rest.

While the former Tennessee Volunteer is known for his ability to put the ball in the hoop, his defense still needs improvement. However, Knecht does not have to be an all-defensive player; he just needs to become someone who does not get targeted on the court.

The 23-year-old has the making to become a respectable defender as he is 6’6″ and putting on more muscle will come over time. For now, Redick spoke on if Knecht’s defense is ahead of schedule and his desire to be great in this league.

