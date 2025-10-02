JJ Redick: Lakers May Have ‘Pre-Injury’ Jarred Vanderbilt

Jarred Vanderbilt was considered a throw-in for the Russell Westbrook trade, but he’s become a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench.

Vanderbilt gives the Lakers a massive energy boost whenever he enters the game, making hustle plays that don’t always show up in the box score. Vanderbilt’s combination of defense, high-intensity effort and rebounding make him an ideal role player for Los Angeles, but health has been an issue over the years.

The forward struggled for most of the 2024-25 season after undergoing surgery on his feet last offseason, though he was able to get healthy this summer and get back in the lab.

With training camp well underway, head coach JJ Redick noted how good Vanderbilt’s looked in the early going, which should lead to more ball pressure on defense from guys like him and Marcus Smart.

“I think with a healthy Vando and hopefully a healthy Marcus [Smart], I think our ability to put more pressure on the basketball earlier in the defensive possession will be a real thin. It’s night and day the way Vando’s moving right now, even from when we finished the season. His growth and body mechanics this summer, it’s evident the first two day’s of camp,” Redick said.

Redick went so far as to say that Vanderbilt is looking more like his pre-injury self.

“It looks like we do have the pre-injury version of Vando,” Redick said. “I’ve talked a lot with him this summer about just like that he got put into a tough spot, post-trade, because he had to play the five, there wasn’t other options. Just play small, had to be the backup five, they were our two options. So, I think getting him back on the perimeter, his body being in a good place from an athleticism and agility standpoint, will be super helpful for our team.”

The pre-injury version of Vanderbilt is what Redick would describe as a banshee. At his best, Vanderbilt flies around the floor looking to make a play and he often finds himself around the basketball.

While there are genuine concerns about Vanderbilt’s lack of offensive tools, his energy and effort on both ends is exactly what the Lakers need on a nightly basis so hopefully he’s able to stay healthy this year.

Anthony Edwards names Jarred Vanderbilt as teammate he misses most

Jarred Vanderbilt isn’t just lauded for his two-way play, but also for his presence in the locker room. For example, Anthony Edwards recently named Vanderbilt as the teammate he misses the most.

