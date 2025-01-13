JJ Redick, Lakers & Other Southern California Teams Announce More Wildfire Relief Efforts

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena is dedicated to the L.A. community and Southern California’s first responders. Per the press release, the game will honor the strength and spirit of L.A. as relief and recovery efforts begin for those impacted by the recent wildfires.

Additionally, the Lakers and Southern California professional sports organizations joined together to pledge a combined donation of more than $8 million to assist local relief efforts. The other organizations include Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Rams and Sparks.

Beneficiaries of the teams’ contributions include the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon and various local animal rescue organizations.

The Lakers’ Youth Foundation will also direct funds to youth sports recovery efforts across Altadena, Pasadena and Pacific Palisades to ensure sports for kids continues to thrive in these communities. Additionally, Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick has independently pledged to donate to local relief efforts.

“We are committed as ever to Los Angeles,” Redick said in a statement. “We recognize it’s not just our community that has been impacted by this. We’re committed to helping people as much as we can and we’re going to do that.”

Redick lost his own home in the Palisades fire but he said in the immediate aftermath that he hopes to help rebuild the community and this is the first step in making that happen.

All contributions will assist those impacted by the recent wildfires. Fans are being instructed to visit the Lakers’ website for more details and a recommended list of food and non-food items needed by the community at this time.

Lakers also hosting donation drive

These donation efforts are in addition to the Lakers’ ongoing donation drive to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s relief efforts. Starting on Monday and going until Friday, fans attending Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena are encouraged to bring new, in-the-package, personal items and non-perishable food to drop at collection bins located outside Crypto.com Arena before entering the arena.

Additionally, the Lakers UCLA Health Training Center, located at 2275 E. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245, will serve as a drive-thru donation center for food and personal items Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT each day.

