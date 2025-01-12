Lakers Hosting Donation Drive To Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will host a donation drive at their upcoming games at Crypto.com Arena starting Monday, Jan. 13, to support the Los Angeles community and relief efforts for the Southern California wildfires.

Per the press release, fans attending games at Crypto.com Arena this week, which are tentatively expected to be played, are encouraged to bring new, in-the-package, items to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s relief efforts. All contributions will assist those impacted by the recent wildfires.

Collection bins will be located outside Crypto.com Arena at the Figueroa, Kobe Bryant and Star Plaza entrances. The collections will start when doors open 1.5 hours before tipoff until halftime of each matchup.

This will take place on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday against the Miami Heat and Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Additionally, the Lakers UCLA Health Training Center, located at 2275 E Mariposa Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245, will serve as a drive-thru donation center Tuesday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT each day.

Fans can visit www.lafoodbank.org/fire/ on how to support relief efforts.

What items can you bring to Lakers’ donation drive?

The Lakers are asking for the following food and non-food items that are needed by the community at this time:

Non-food Items: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, waterless shampoo, phone chargers (battery pack), socks, mittens (gloves), hand warmers, beanies, blankets (Please note: No clothing donations)

Food items: peanut and other nut butters, protein-based snacks (bars, peanut butter, protein cookies), crackers, peanut butter crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, energy bars, pop top tuna, pop top chicken, 100% juice boxes, raisins and other dried fruit, UHT milk, individual cereal boxes, 16-20 oz water, non-carbonated drinks

