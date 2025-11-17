Lakers News

JJ Redick: Lakers Want Deandre Ayton To Be ‘Lion’

Corey Hansford
4 Min Read
Deandre Ayton, Lakers
PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 03: Deandre Ayton #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center on November 03, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

One of the biggest keys to the success of the Los Angeles Lakers this season is the play of center Deandre Ayton. The Lakers signed the former No. 1 pick this offseason to be the physical presence down low the team was missing last year and so far the results have been pretty good.

In 13 games, Ayton is averaging 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds and, for the most part, has given the Lakers exactly what they have needed from the center position, thriving with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on pick-and-rolls, finishing at the rim and providing resistance down low on defense.

There have been some games where Ayton’s aggression hasn’t quite been there, but one thing that is for sure is that the Lakers are backing him fully. That was on display ahead of the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks as head coach JJ Redick sported a custom shirt with Ayton as a lion, and the coach made it clear that is exactly the mindset they want the big man to embrace, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

Ayton has all of the physical tools to be a force at the center position with his combination of size, strength and athleticism. It’s why he was the top pick in what will go down as one of the greatest drafts of all-time that also featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and his now Lakers superstar teammate Luka Doncic.

But, of course, it is never just about physical attributes, but also about mental makeup. That is what separates the greats and the Lakers know an aggressive Ayton is the best one. Redick and the entire Lakers roster have also been great in just supporting Ayton and making him feel wanted, which is likely something he hasn’t felt from his team in a while. And that alone can make all the difference.

Lakers’ Deandre Ayton admits mistake in NBA Cup victory over Pelicans

Deandre Ayton wasn’t just outstanding against the Bucks, he was even better the night before in the Lakers’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, which gave them a 2-0 record in the Emirates NBA Cup. But a couple of late buckets from the Pelicans made the score a little closer and Ayton would later realize that he made a mistake in letting them score as he forgot that point differential matters in these group stage games.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByCorey Hansford
Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire. He is a passionate follower of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, and the UFC. He can usually be seen arguing the merits of Kobe Bryant or cursing the decisions of Jerry Jones. He is also a former producer and associate producer for Sirius XM Sports Radio on both the Fantasy Sports Channel and College Sports Nation. Proud graduate of Long Beach Poly High School and The Real HU, Howard University, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Follow him on all social media outlets at @TheeCoreyH.