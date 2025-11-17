JJ Redick: Lakers Want Deandre Ayton To Be ‘Lion’

One of the biggest keys to the success of the Los Angeles Lakers this season is the play of center Deandre Ayton. The Lakers signed the former No. 1 pick this offseason to be the physical presence down low the team was missing last year and so far the results have been pretty good.

In 13 games, Ayton is averaging 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds and, for the most part, has given the Lakers exactly what they have needed from the center position, thriving with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on pick-and-rolls, finishing at the rim and providing resistance down low on defense.

There have been some games where Ayton’s aggression hasn’t quite been there, but one thing that is for sure is that the Lakers are backing him fully. That was on display ahead of the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks as head coach JJ Redick sported a custom shirt with Ayton as a lion, and the coach made it clear that is exactly the mindset they want the big man to embrace, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

JJ Redick was wearing a custom Deandre Ayton shirt pregame. The front is Deandre's face mixed with a lion. "We want him to be the lion," Redick said. pic.twitter.com/Zcr3m8qnrL — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 15, 2025

Ayton has all of the physical tools to be a force at the center position with his combination of size, strength and athleticism. It’s why he was the top pick in what will go down as one of the greatest drafts of all-time that also featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and his now Lakers superstar teammate Luka Doncic.

But, of course, it is never just about physical attributes, but also about mental makeup. That is what separates the greats and the Lakers know an aggressive Ayton is the best one. Redick and the entire Lakers roster have also been great in just supporting Ayton and making him feel wanted, which is likely something he hasn’t felt from his team in a while. And that alone can make all the difference.

Lakers’ Deandre Ayton admits mistake in NBA Cup victory over Pelicans

Deandre Ayton wasn’t just outstanding against the Bucks, he was even better the night before in the Lakers’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, which gave them a 2-0 record in the Emirates NBA Cup. But a couple of late buckets from the Pelicans made the score a little closer and Ayton would later realize that he made a mistake in letting them score as he forgot that point differential matters in these group stage games.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!