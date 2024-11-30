JJ Redick & LeBron James Discuss Ways For Lakers To Get Ball To Anthony Davis When Being Double-Teamed

Opposing teams have begun to change their defensive strategy against the Los Angeles Lakers in an effort to slow down superstar big man Anthony Davis. Teams are aggressively double-teaming and forcing him to be more of a passer, to which Davis has obliged totaling seven assists in each of the past two games.

Davis’ scoring has dipped significantly in these games, however, as the big man has failed to reach 20 points in those same two contests, including the Lakers’ loss Friday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks and afterwards, head coach JJ Redick credited the Thunder’s defensive game plan for limiting his scoring, though he still felt the star had a great game.

“Clearly, (the Thunder) had a lot of attention and detail on the game plan around him, to be honest with you, just in terms of a lot of the similar actions we run,” Redick said. “We have a bunch of different ways to get him the ball. They’re not necessarily one play, and they prepared well.

“And then when he was able to get the ball in his normal spots, just the amount of bodies. But again, the second straight game that a team has done that, and he’s been a willing passer, again, seven assists. He didn’t score the ball like he normally scores the ball, but he had an outstanding game.”

The great thing about Davis is how versatile he is and the many ways he can impact the game. Lately, it has been his passing that has stood out, but the Lakers can’t afford to not have his scoring, especially against a great team like the Thunder.

The Thunder do have the best defense in the NBA statistically so they will always make things difficult, but LeBron James still feels the Lakers must do a better job at keeping Davis involved offensively.

“Every time he got the ball in the post, they had one guy at the elbow that was doubling from the baseline as well,” LeBron noted. “We all got to do a better job of trying to keep him involved offensively because we know what it does for our offense. I think it’s just one of those games where I don’t think anybody was much in the rhythm besides Dalton [Knecht].”

It was Dalton Knecht who again led the Lakers in scoring with 20 points and while that is something they want to continue, getting Davis back into the high-20s and 30s scoring-wise is something the team must get back to in order to pick up wins regularly.

Lakers coach JJ Redick praises Anthony Davis’ passing

The Thunder were the second team in a row to make Anthony Davis into more of a passer as the San Antonio Spurs did the same, though the Lakers were able to pick up a win on that night and JJ Redick had nothing but praise for Davis afterwards.

Redick credited Davis for setting the tone for the Lakers with his passing early on, noting that the big man does everything in his power to win every single night.

