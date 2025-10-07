JJ Redick: Marcus Smart Looked ‘Awesome’ In Return To Lakers Practice

When the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off training camp last week, one player who was notably absent from the practice court was Marcus Smart.

The newly-acquired guard projects to be a big piece of this team, but he was dealing with some Achilles tendinopathy and the organization wanted to be careful to ensure it didn’t become a bigger issue. With that, Smart sat out the team’s first two preseason games over the weekend.

The Lakers returned to the practice floor on Tuesday though and head coach JJ Redick revealed that Smart was able to participate and looked good.

“Marcus (Smart) did most of practice, including some live play,” Redick said. “It was great to see him out there… He was awesome. He was awesome. I think given the workload of today, I was impressed that he was able to sustain his level of intensity for as long as he did.”

Austin Reaves also liked what he saw from Smart, especially when it comes to his ability to talk with his teammates on the floor.

“I think the main thing is his communication, his leadership,” Reaves said. “The way he talks while he’s in practice, even when he’s not participating at 100%. Just his attention to detail, how he can be a coach on the floor at times. That’s really big for us, we need that.”

The Lakers brought in Smart to add perimeter defense and veteran leadership, the former of which they were lacking last season. The 31-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries over the past couple of seasons though, so it makes sense to not push him this early in training camp, especially when it’s an Achilles issue.

It will be interesting to see how Smart bounces back from a near full practice when he wakes up on Wednesday, although the Lakers’ next preseason game isn’t until Sunday and they have three more after that so there is still plenty of time to get him the needed reps to be ready to go for Opening Night.

Marcus Smart doesn’t care about starting for Lakers

JJ Redick has not decided what his starting lineup will be to start the season. Marcus Smart is presumably in the mix for a starting spot but when he was asked about it, he didn’t have preference.

“It does not,” Smart responded at Lakers Media Day when asked if it matters if he starts or not. “I’m here to win, however that means. That’s me. Like I’ve been saying around, no matter whether I start or come off the bench, my presence will be made.”

